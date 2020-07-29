Statistics for the British Formula One Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday’s British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, the fourth race of the 2020 season:

Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

2019 pole: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes

2019 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, 2019) 1:27.369

Start time: 1310 GMT (1410 local)

BRITAIN

Sunday’s race will be the 71st British Grand Prix.

Hamilton is chasing a record-extending seventh British win. he has also been on pole six times at Silverstone.

Mercedes have won six of the last seven British Grands Prix.

Pole is not a significant advantage, historically. But every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

Three current drivers have won at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2018) and Kimi Raikkonen (2007).

The British Grand Prix, with Italy, is one of two ever-present races on the calendar since 1950. This year’s race will be the 54th at Silverstone.

Ferrari have won the British GP 17 times.

Silverstone is the third longest track in F1, after Spa and Azerbaijan’s Baku circuit. The circuit celebrates the 70th anniversary of hosting the first world championship race.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 86 victories from 253 starts and is now five short of Schumacher’s record 91. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53.

Hamilton is going for his third victory in a row after winning the Styrian and Hungarian Grands Prix.

He has taken 52 of his wins from pole position.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 105 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 90 career poles.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 153 career podiums, two short of Schumacher’s record.

POINTS

Hamilton has a record 36 successive points finishes.All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.

FINISHES

Only two teams – Mercedes and McLaren — have finished every race so far this season with both cars.

