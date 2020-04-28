FORMULA-ONE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

There's Definitely a Big Void: Lewis Hamilton on Formula One Shutdown

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lewis Hamilton said that he is missing racing everyday as coronavirus stalls sports around the globe.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
Share this:

London: Six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton admitted that there is a "big void" now that the sport has been frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, Hamilton appealed for people to come out of the shutdown due to the pandemic with a better perspective on their surroundings.

"I miss racing every day. This is the first time since I was eight that I haven't started a season," the Mercedes driver said. "When you live and breathe something you love, when it's gone there's definitely a big void. But there's always positives to take from these times.

"Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone staying in. Let's not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let's come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits."


The 2020/21 F1 season has thus far failed to get underway with the first practice session of the year ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix being called off just two hours before it was about to start.

Since then, a number of GPs have been cancelled including the iconic Monaco GP. It is the first time since 1954. The organisers are now hoping for a delayed start to the season at the Austrian GP on July 5 while the British GP is expected to be held behind closed doors on July 19.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres