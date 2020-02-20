Take the pledge to vote

World Champion Lewis Hamilton Sets Pace at Pre-season Testing at Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton clocked a best time of 1min 16.976sec off a total of 94 laps in Barcelona.

AFP

February 20, 2020
World Champion Lewis Hamilton Sets Pace at Pre-season Testing at Barcelona
(L-R) Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Montmelo: World champion Lewis Hamilton hammered out an early season warning to his rivals on Wednesday when he set the fastest time on the opening day of pre-season testing at Barcelona.

Hamilton, who will attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven world titles this year, clocked a best time of 1min 16.976sec off a total of 94 laps.

He was the only driver at a chilly Montmelo to duck under 1min 17sec.

Worryingly for the rest of the field, Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was second fastest in 1min 17.313sec.

Testing continues Thursday and Friday before a second three-day session in Barcelona next week.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place in Melbourne on March 15.

First day test times:

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.976 (94 laps), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:17.313 (79), Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point-Mercedes) 1:17.375 (58), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:17.516 (168), Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Alpha Tauri-Honda) 1:17.698 (116), Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1:17.842 (161), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 1:17.873 (56), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) 1:18.004 (62), George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.168 (73), Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point-Mercedes) 1:18.282 (52), Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:18.289 (132), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.382 (63), Robert Kubica (POL/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:18.386 (59), Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:18.466 (106), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:20.096 (79)

