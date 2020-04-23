Would be Happy for Sebastian Vettel to Continue at Ferrari: Charles Leclerc

London: Charles Leclerc has said he would be delighted to see Sebastian Vettel continue as his Ferrari Formula One teammate next season.

"I am very happy with Seb," Leclerc told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"It (the relationship) was good even though we've had some few problems on the track, like in Brazil.

"I think it has always been a good relationship even though from the outside it was probably not seen as it was but it's always been good between us," he added.

The pair clashed on track several times with their radio comments making headlines.

"I will respect Ferrari's decision for whoever is next to me and at the end it's my job to adapt to the person next to me and you can always learn from whoever is your team mate," said Leclerc.

"I will welcome anybody. But if Seb stays I will definitely be happy.

"I'm not racing against Seb yet but I will definitely send him a text very soon whenever he has finished his installation to try and race with him a little bit, which will be fun," commented Leclerc.

Vettel has hinted he may have a new deal with Ferrari before the Formula One season begins post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think one of the key things right now for everyone, whether you are in sports or not, is to remain patient," Vettel had recently told reporters on a conference call.

Asked whether the next contract would be for one year with major 2021 rule changes had been delayed to 2022, the German said: "I think whatever the deal will be like will be whatever I and the team will be comfortable with. So in terms of duration, I don't know."