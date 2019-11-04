Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Formula One
1-min read

You Deserve it All: Sebastian Vettel Told Lewis Hamilton After His 6th Formula One Title

Sebastian Vettel revealed that he told Lewis Hamilton that 'he deserved it all' after the former won his sixth F1 title at the US Grand Prix.

AFP

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
You Deserve it All: Sebastian Vettel Told Lewis Hamilton After His 6th Formula One Title
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Austin: Sebastian Vettel said on Monday that he told Lewis Hamilton 'he deserved it all' after the British Mercedes driver clinched his sixth world title at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished second behind Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Austin on Sunday and was cooling down after the race when, unexpectedly, Ferrari's four-time champion Vettel dropped in to whisper in his ear.

Vettel, for several years Hamilton's fiercest on-track rival, had retired early in the race after his car's suspension had failed on the bumpy Circuit of the Americas.

"I think now is the time for you to write as many good things as you can," Vettel informed reporters, referring to what he said to Hamilton.

"If somebody wins the title six times, he deserves all of it. That's what I told him as well."

"Obviously I'm happy for him," he added. "I'm not happy that we are not in contention this year and we were so far back, but you need to respect what he achieved these last years and, also, this year, together with his team how strong they have been. I'm happy for him but less happy for us."

Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc said: "On my side, I didn't even win won one world title... To win six is just incredible.

"I think he deserves it. He has done an incredible season. I grew up watching him on the TV and, yeah, just a huge congratulations."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram