10 Teams to Compete in Murugappa Hockey Tournament

Chennai: Ten teams, including holders Indian Oil Corporation, would vie for honours in the 93rd All-India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament scheduled to be held here from August 29 to September 8.

For the first time, the Indian Air Force will be represented in the tournament to be played on a league-cum-knock out basis at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, organisers said on Tuesday.

"The Indian Air Force team is participating for the first time. Teams from Indian Army and Navy (who are regulars to the tournament), are also taking part. So, for the first time, the hockey teams from all three forces are participating", Madras Cricket Club Honorary Secretary S Vijay Kumar told PTI.

According to Murugappa Group company Parry Enterprises Ltd Managing Director Arun Murugappan, a total of 10 teams are participating in the event.

He said the teams have been divided into Pool A and B and the top two sides from each pool would qualify for the semi-finals to be played on September 7.

The finals would be played on September 8 under floodlights, he said adding price money has been increased and the winner and the runner-up will get purses of Rs six lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh, respectively.

Tournament Director H S Sokhi would officiate the event and he would be assisted by a team of outstation and local officials

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.