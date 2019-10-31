2020 Tokyo Olympics India's Hockey Qualifier on November 1-2: Check Details Here

The upcoming hockey qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will see the Indian men's and women's hockey team fight to seal their Olympic berths on November 1 and 2. The Olympics 2020 Indian Hockey qualifiers will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

World No. 5 Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will lock horns with Russia, who are currently World No. 22. Meanwhile, Rani Rampal-led women's hockey team, who are currently at 9th spot in the world ranking, will be facing the US.

According to the latest 2020 Olympics qualifying format rolled out by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), 28 teams with 14 players each side (both for men and women) will be featuring in seven qualifiers. The 2020 Olympics hockey qualifiers draw were held in September this year.

Here is a list of team's who have qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

2020 Tokyo Olympics Men's Hockey Qualifying list:

Japan, Argentina, South Africa, Belgium, Australia Spain, Netherlands, Canada

2020 Tokyo Olympics Women's Hockey Qualifying list:

Japan, Argentina, South Africa, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, China, Australia

Indian Men's Hockey Squad: Manpreet Singh (C), PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S.V. Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Indian Women's Hockey Squad: Rani Rampal (C), Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur and Sharmila Devi.

