27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Schedule, TV Timings And Live Streaming
The prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which is in its 27th edition began in 1983 and the Indian team which is led by the veteran Sardar Singh this time have won the title 4 times and shared it with South Korea once.
India though have not begun their on-going campaign in the best of health as they were handed a 3-2 defeat by Argentina in their first game and were held to a 1-1 draw against Great Britain in Ipoh. Interestingly, whenever India have gone into this tournament under the captaincy of Sardar Singh, they have always returned with a medal.
March 3
India vs Argentina - 13:30 IST
Australia vs England - 15:30 IST
Malaysia vs Ireland - 18:00 IST
March 4
India vs England - 13:30 IST
Ireland vs Argentina - 15:30 IST
Malaysia vs Australia - 18:00 IST
March 5
Rest Day
March 6
England vs Ireland - 13:30 IST
India vs Australia - 15:30 IST
Malaysia vs Argentina - 18:00 IST
March 7
Australia vs Ireland - 13:35 IST
Argentina vs England - 15:35 IST
India vs Malaysia - 18:05 IST
March 8
Rest Day
March 9
Argentina vs Australia - 13:35 IST
India vs Ireland - 15:35 IST
England vs Malaysia - 18:05 IST
March 10
5th-6th Place - 13:00 IST
3rd-4th Place - 15:30 IST
Final - 18:00 IST
All the matches are being aired by the Star Sports network and can also be watched via live streaming on Hotstar.
India's squad:
Suraj Karkera, Krishan B Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, S.K. Uthappa, Sardar Singh (Captain), Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh (Vice-captain), Talwinder Singh, Sumit Kumar (Junior), Shilanand Lakra
