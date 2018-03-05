27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Schedule, TV Timings And Live Streaming

The prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which is in its 27th edition began in 1983 and the Indian team which is led by the veteran Sardar Singh this time have won the title four times and shared it with South Korea once.India though have not begun their on-going campaign in the best of health as they were handed a 3-2 defeat by Argentina in their first game and were held to a 1-1 draw against Great Britain in Ipoh. Interestingly, whenever India have gone into this tournament under the captaincy of Sardar Singh, they have always returned with a medal.India vs Argentina - 13:30 ISTAustralia vs England - 15:30 ISTMalaysia vs Ireland - 18:00 ISTIndia vs England - 13:30 ISTIreland vs Argentina - 15:30 ISTMalaysia vs Australia - 18:00 ISTRest DayEngland vs Ireland - 13:30 ISTIndia vs Australia - 15:30 ISTMalaysia vs Argentina - 18:00 ISTAustralia vs Ireland - 13:35 ISTArgentina vs England - 15:35 ISTIndia vs Malaysia - 18:05 ISTRest DayArgentina vs Australia - 13:35 ISTIndia vs Ireland - 15:35 ISTEngland vs Malaysia - 18:05 IST5th-6th Place - 13:00 IST3rd-4th Place - 15:30 ISTFinal - 18:00 ISTAll the matches are being aired by the Star Sports network and can also be watched via live streaming on Hotstar.Suraj Karkera, Krishan B Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, S.K. Uthappa, Sardar Singh (Captain), Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh (Vice-captain), Talwinder Singh, Sumit Kumar (Junior), Shilanand Lakra