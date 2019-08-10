33 Players Named for Junior National Camp ahead of Sultan of Johor Cup
Hockey India named 33 players for the junior men's national camp to help prepare for the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup.
The Indian junior men's team will take part in the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the junior men's national camp, beginning August 12 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru, to prepare for the Sultan of Johor Cup.
A total of three goalkeepers, 10 defenders, midfielders and forwards each have been called up for the 20-day camp that concludes on August 31.
The Indian junior men's team is scheduled to take part in the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup in October, therefore the focus of the camp will be on maintaining the fitness and rhythm of the players.
"The core probables selected for the camp remain the same from last July, and the aim for us is to make sure that the players maintain their fitness, agility and rhythm," said David John, High Performance Director, Hockey India.
"Apart from that, we have the Sultan of Johor Cup coming up later this year, and the camp will be utilized to make sure that we are preparing the players in the best way possible and to make sure that they are prepared to compete against the teams participating in that tournament," he added.
List of campers:
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Sahil Kumar Nayak
Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh Rajawat, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari and Niraj Kumar Waribam.
Midfielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.
Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand and Arshdeep Singh.
