Balbir Singh Sr Cremated with State Honours, Punjab Sports Minister Declares Mohali Stadium to be Renamed after Hockey Legend

Hockey icon Balbir Singh Sr, who died at 96 after battling multiple health issues, was on Monday cremated here with full state honours, with Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi declaring that the Mohali stadium will be named after the legendary player.

The mortal remains of the three-time Olympic gold medallist was consigned to flames at an electric crematorium here, with his maternal grandson Kabir performing the last rites in the presence of Sikh priests.

The legendary centre-forward is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons -- Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

His sons are settled in Canada and he lived here with his daughter Sushbir and grandson Kabir. Sushbir, along with close relatives, was present at the funeral.

Sodhi, who was also present at the funeral, said that Singh's demise was a big blow not just for the sporting world, but also for the nation as a whole.

He said the Mohali hockey stadium will be named after Singh.

Former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh was also present.

Senior officials of Punjab government and Chandigarh administration laid wreaths on Singh's mortal remains.

A police contingent fired three volley shots as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Singh's body was earlier brought from the Fortis hospital at Mohali to his residence at Sector 36 from where it was taken to the crematorium in a bedecked vehicle.

PUNJAB CM AND GOVERNOR EXPRESSED HIS DEEP SORROW

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed his deep sorrow on the death of Balbir Singh Sr, saying the hockey legend exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship and will remain an inspiration for generation of players.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. A Triple Olympic Gold medallist," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

"He exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication & sportsmanship. Sir, you will be dearly missed & will forever remain an inspiration! A grateful State bids you farewell," Singh said.





Saddened to learn about passing away of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. A Triple Olympic Gold medallist, he exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication & sportsmanship. Sir, you will be dearly missed & will forever remain an inspiration! A grateful State bids you farewell. pic.twitter.com/bwQwJyYbdo

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 25, 2020

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator, V P Singh Badnore also expressed his grief over Singh's death, saying it was a personal loss to him. "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Triple#Olympics#Gold Medalist coach of #World Cup winning teams# PadamShree@Balbir Senior," Badnore tweeted. "His passing away is a personal loss as I shared a personal bonding with him. Fine human being legend in his own life forever remembered in Chd&Pb."



Heartfelt Condolences on the passing away of Triple #Olympics #GoldMedalist coach of #WorldCup winning teams #PadamShree @BalbirSenior His passing away is a personal loss as I shared a personal bonding with him Fine human being legend in his own life forever remembered in Chd& Pb pic.twitter.com/0WZZnqF3rn — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) May 25, 2020



(With inputs from PTI)