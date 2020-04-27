Coronavirus Delay Gives Indian Men's Hockey Team Chance to Utilise Time and Give it Best in Tokyo, Says Varun Kumar

Bengaluru: Indian men's hockey team defender Varun Kumar, who could not play a role in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 due to a nerve damage in his right arm, is looking to make a return to the national side and is focussing on giving his best in order to bea cut for the 16-member team which plays at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The young defender also said that is important for his team to utilise the next 15-months. "Obviously with the Olympics getting postponed, a lot of things have changed including our year-round schedule," Varun said.

"We are still not sure when we will be able to resume outdoor training, so we can't really say anything about the return of competitive hockey at all.

"However, with FIH's decision to extend the Pro League to 2021, I feel it will be important that we utilise our chances of getting to play against the best teams in the world, and make further improvements so that we are ready to give our best in Tokyo next year," he added.

The 24-year-old had to pull out of the two-legged Olympic Qualifiers just a week prior due to the injury.

Having missed one part of his dream, Varun said he is now fully focused on ensuring that the second part of his dream is fulfilled.

"See, any athlete who takes the field representing India, wants to always give their best and wants to win the biggest tournaments for the country."

"I know I could only support the team from the sidelines during the Qualifiers, but now my job is to prepare my body and my mind in the best way possible so that I do not miss out on being on that 16-member team that takes the field in Tokyo, and then give my best for the side to finish on the podium there," said the youngster who hails from Mithapur, Punjab.