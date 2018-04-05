GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Lose 3-2 to Wales in Opener

India's hockey campaign was off to a disappointing start at the Commonwealth Games after the country's women's team went down 2-3 to Wales, trailing for most of the Group A clash.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2018, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Lose 3-2 to Wales in Opener
Action from India's match against Wales at the Gold Coast Games (image: Twitter)
Gold Coast: India's hockey campaign was off to a disappointing start at the Commonwealth Games after the country's women's team went down 2-3 to Wales, trailing for most of the Group A clash.

The Indian team, chasing its first CWG medal after the 2006 Melbourne Games silver, trailed the first 30 minutes of the match, scored a couple of goals in the third period to draw level before conceding one in the dying minutes of the match to end up on the losing side.

Lisa Daley (7th minute), Sian French (26th minute) and Natasha Marke-Jones (57th minute) did the scoring for Wales, while skipper Rani Rampal (34th minute) and Nikki Pradhan (41st minute) put India on the scoresheet.

The Indian women's hockey team has been finishing fifth for the last two editions of the Games.

India will take on Malaysia in their second group match on Friday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You