CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Lose 3-2 to Wales in Opener

India's hockey campaign was off to a disappointing start at the Commonwealth Games after the country's women's team went down 2-3 to Wales, trailing for most of the Group A clash.The Indian team, chasing its first CWG medal after the 2006 Melbourne Games silver, trailed the first 30 minutes of the match, scored a couple of goals in the third period to draw level before conceding one in the dying minutes of the match to end up on the losing side.Lisa Daley (7th minute), Sian French (26th minute) and Natasha Marke-Jones (57th minute) did the scoring for Wales, while skipper Rani Rampal (34th minute) and Nikki Pradhan (41st minute) put India on the scoresheet.The Indian women's hockey team has been finishing fifth for the last two editions of the Games.India will take on Malaysia in their second group match on Friday.