English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
The Indian women's hockey team rallied from a goal down to script a stunning 2-1 triumph over Olympic champions England in its third Pool A match of the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Indian women's hockey team (Image: Twitter)
Gold Coast: The Indian women's hockey team rallied from a goal down to script a stunning 2-1 triumph over Olympic champions England in its third Pool A match of the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
India, aiming to do better than the fifth-place finish at the last two CWG editions, are now second on the points table behind England and look set to qualify for the semifinals.
Gurjit Kaur and Navneet Kaur sounded the board for India in the 42nd and 48th minute after England captain Alexandra Danson had put her team ahead just 35 seconds into the game.
"This is the first time we beat England, they are the (Rio 2016) Olympic champions so we are very happy," India captain Rani Rampal said after the match.
"It's always a special moment and achievement when you beat the Olympic champions. We've had very little chance to compete against them, and today was our day. We had to grab the chances and work hard," she added.
The Indian women's hockey team had started poorly in the event by going down to lower-ranked Wales but has since recovered, beating Malaysia and now England.
The Indian team, after conceding the early goal, defended stoically in the first half to ensure that the gap didn't widen between the two sides.
In the second half, Gurjit converted the only penalty corner she earned to bring the side back into the match. Just six minutes later, forward Navneet scored the winning field goal giving the side a morale-boosting victory.
"It is awesome, we worked hard the whole game. We defended hard in the first half and held them. We came out more aggressive in the second half and put on the pressure," said Rani.
The 22-year-old Navneet said scoring against the Olympic champions is easily among the biggest moments of her career.
"It's my first biggest memorable moment, I have more confidence now for the next games. We're going to win all the matches from now on.
"We lost to Wales so this match was important for us to win, to get to the semifinals," she added.
Also Watch
India, aiming to do better than the fifth-place finish at the last two CWG editions, are now second on the points table behind England and look set to qualify for the semifinals.
Gurjit Kaur and Navneet Kaur sounded the board for India in the 42nd and 48th minute after England captain Alexandra Danson had put her team ahead just 35 seconds into the game.
"This is the first time we beat England, they are the (Rio 2016) Olympic champions so we are very happy," India captain Rani Rampal said after the match.
"It's always a special moment and achievement when you beat the Olympic champions. We've had very little chance to compete against them, and today was our day. We had to grab the chances and work hard," she added.
The Indian women's hockey team had started poorly in the event by going down to lower-ranked Wales but has since recovered, beating Malaysia and now England.
The Indian team, after conceding the early goal, defended stoically in the first half to ensure that the gap didn't widen between the two sides.
In the second half, Gurjit converted the only penalty corner she earned to bring the side back into the match. Just six minutes later, forward Navneet scored the winning field goal giving the side a morale-boosting victory.
"It is awesome, we worked hard the whole game. We defended hard in the first half and held them. We came out more aggressive in the second half and put on the pressure," said Rani.
The 22-year-old Navneet said scoring against the Olympic champions is easily among the biggest moments of her career.
"It's my first biggest memorable moment, I have more confidence now for the next games. We're going to win all the matches from now on.
"We lost to Wales so this match was important for us to win, to get to the semifinals," she added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|6
|2
|2
|10
|1
|Australia
|23
|17
|21
|61
|2
|England
|14
|14
|6
|34
|4
|Canada
|5
|8
|6
|19
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|7
|16
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|14
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan: Tracing Bollywood's Brush With Law
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation