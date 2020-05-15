Feels So Good to Be Back to Your Home: Hockey Veteran Ashok Diwan Returns to India

Hockey Olympian and member of the 1975 World Cup winning team, Ashok Diwan -- who was battling health issues while being stranded in the US -- arrived in India on Friday morning. He is now undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period directed by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am back in India, landed today morning and undergoing 14 days mandatory quarantine as directed by government of India," Diwan said in a message to the Indian Olympic Association chief Narindra Batra.

"It feels so good to be back to your home country," he added.

Last month, Diwan had sought help to return from the US, where he was stuck because of the travel restrictions in place owing to the global pandemic.

He had approached the IOA President, requesting him to take his plea to the higher authorities. The Sports Ministry then forwarded his request to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"During this time of distress, senior players, colleagues, hockey lovers, friends and family kept me motivated and encouraged."

Providing an update on his health, Diwan said: "I am doing okay health wise and improving. I am really grateful to you for all your support and help that you have provided through the time of discomfort."

He also thanked Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the India ambassador to the US -- Taranjit Singh Sandhu -- for their help.

"I am indebted to you, Sports Minister, External Affairs Minister, Taranjit Sandhu ji (Indian Ambassador in USA), Dr Dinesh Vyas, Indian embassy officials especially Rajesh N. Naik sir (DCG, SFO) and Indian media for all the help and support," he said

"Looking forward to see my friends and family soon," he added.

