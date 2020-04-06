FIH Celebrates UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) while observing the United Nations International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on Monday said that the message of unity and support has never been more relevant with the world is facing a health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIH said it has spent the past six days celebrating hockey's place in promoting peace and development via a range of projects and initiatives.

"The stories, from across the five hockey-playing continents, are part of the recognition and celebration of the United Nations International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which takes place today," the world governing body said in a release.

"With the health of the global community under threat from the virus Covid-19, never has the message of unity and support been more pertinent."

The five days of celebrating sport as a means of promoting peace and development culminated in a message from the FIH Hockey Academy, which is dedicated to hockey development across the globe.

In a video message, FIH Academy director Mike Joyce spoke of the importance of working together with stakeholders to design and implement development programmes that are sustainable.

"Today, it is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. We, in the global hockey community, are massively proud to support this United Nation's initiative," Joyce said.

He said: "At the International Hockey Federation we believe in the power of sport to change the world. The greatest thing about sport development and sport for development is essentially that it is about helping other people.

"Everything we do in development we do in partnership with our national associations and continental federations. It is focused on hockey development, including education, participation and infrastructure or hockey for development things like gender equality, social inclusion, youth and education.