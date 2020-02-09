FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 India vs Belgium 2nd Game: When and Where to Watch Telecast and Live Streaming

India will take on world champions Belgium in the second game of their fixture in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. India will go in confident after defeating the world No.1 in their first game on Saturday.

While Shane McLeod's side will look to get a win under the belt after a disappointing loss in the first game, Graham Reid's men would not want to miss the chance of doing a double over the world champions.

India play host to Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two more home matches against Australia on February 22 and 23.

The Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and England (May 2 and 3). India will play against New Zealand in their home ground on May 23 and 24, before flying to Argentina for matches on June 5 and 6.

On Saturday, India beat Belgium 2-1 with goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh pulling off miraculous performances. Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored the two goals in the victory.

Where will be the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium be played?

The Hockey Pro League matches between India and Belgium will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

When will the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium start?

The Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium will start at 5PM IST on Sunday, February 9.

Where to watch live broadcast (TV channel) of the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium?

Both the matches are on telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

Where to live stream the India vs Belgium Hockey Pro League match online?

Both the Hockey Pro League matches between India and Belgium are on live stream on Hotstar.

