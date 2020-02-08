FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 India vs Belgium: When and Where to Watch Telecast and Live Streaming
India take on Belgium in their second round of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @sports_odisha)
India will take on world champions Belgium in their upcoming fixture in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and Sunday.
India will go in confident after defeating the world no.3 Netherlands in both of their matches last month.
In India's debut of the FIH Pro League, after having missed the first edition, India will fight hard to maintain their good form. Belgium are world no. 1 but defeating India in their home ground will be hard.
While Shane McLeod's side will like to have another win beside their names before going forward to the Olympics, Graham Reid's men would not miss the chance to be on the winning side before heading on to Tokyo.
India will play host to Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23.
The Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and England (May 2 and 3). India will play against New Zealand in its home ground on May 23 and 24, before flying to Argentina for matches on June 5 and 6.
In the Hockey Pro League, India and Belgium will play two matches on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9.
Where will be the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium be played?
The Hockey Pro League matches between India and Belgium will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.
When will the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium start?
The Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium will start at 5 pm IST on Saturday, February 8.
Where to watch live broadcast (TV channel) of the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium?
Both the matches will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.
Where to live stream the India vs Belgium Hockey Pro League match online?
Both the Hockey Pro League matches between India and Belgium can be live-streamed online on Hotstar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Don’t Create Mess Between Umar Riaz and Me, Says Himanshi Khurana
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- While Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable