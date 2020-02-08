Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 India vs Belgium: When and Where to Watch Telecast and Live Streaming

India take on Belgium in their second round of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 India vs Belgium: When and Where to Watch Telecast and Live Streaming
Indian men's hockey team

India will take on world champions Belgium in their upcoming fixture in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and Sunday.

India will go in confident after defeating the world no.3 Netherlands in both of their matches last month.

In India's debut of the FIH Pro League, after having missed the first edition, India will fight hard to maintain their good form. Belgium are world no. 1 but defeating India in their home ground will be hard.

While Shane McLeod's side will like to have another win beside their names before going forward to the Olympics, Graham Reid's men would not miss the chance to be on the winning side before heading on to Tokyo.

India will play host to Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23.

The Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and England (May 2 and 3). India will play against New Zealand in its home ground on May 23 and 24, before flying to Argentina for matches on June 5 and 6.

In the Hockey Pro League, India and Belgium will play two matches on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9.

Where will be the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium be played?

The Hockey Pro League matches between India and Belgium will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

When will the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium start?

The Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium will start at 5 pm IST on Saturday, February 8.

Where to watch live broadcast (TV channel) of the Hockey Pro League match between India and Belgium?

Both the matches will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

Where to live stream the India vs Belgium Hockey Pro League match online?

Both the Hockey Pro League matches between India and Belgium can be live-streamed online on Hotstar.



