FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Thrash Netherlands 5-2

FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 India vs Netherlands HIGHLIGHTS: India crush world No.3 the Netherlands 5-2 as the hosts made their debut in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Gurjant Singh scored within the first 30 seconds of the match to give India the lead and Rupinder Pal Singh added the second in the 11th minute before Jip Janssen halved the deficit in the 13th minute to bring the Netherlands into the mix. If the first quarter mostly belonged to India, the second belonged completely to the Netherlands with India hardly able to create anything of note. JeroenHertzberger scored a brilliant tap in in the 28th minute to level the proceedings at the Kalinga Stadium. Mandeep Singh scored for India early in the third quarter before Lalit Upadhyay added the fourth to restore India's two-goal cushion. Rupinder scored his second in the final quarter to seal the match for the home team.
India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India will play the Netherlands in two matches in their opening tie at the Kalinga Stadium. The second match will be played on Sunday. India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23 after the Netherlands games. LIVE STREAMING
Jan 18, 2020 8:57 pm (IST)
FULL TIME! India absolutely own three of the four quarters of the match to crush the Netherlands 5-2 to win the first of the two Men's FIH Pro League matches against the Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Rupinder Singh scored a brace while Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay scored one each in India's big win. For the Netherlands, Jip Janssen and Jeroen Hertzberger scored the two goals. The second match against Netherlands will take place on Sunday.
53' - India are having a sensational day with the video referrals. All their referrals have been right and they have taken some five referrals. India get another penalty corner and Ruidas goes for it but hits it wide.
India 5-2 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 8:36 pm (IST)
47' - GOAL! Rupinder Pal Singh whips the ball from the penalty corner into the back of the net to increase India's lead. This is some brilliant hockey from the India, they have kept the Netherlands on the ropes.
India 5-2 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 8:31 pm (IST)
END OF Q3! India came into the third quarter with fresh vigour and energy that they brought in the first quarter and that reaped benefits for them as Mandeep Singh gave them the lead. The Netherlands had one chance to equalise but this was India's quarter.
India 4-2 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 8:19 pm (IST)
38' - What a day for India in terms of video referral, they get their third review right and keep their referral. Another penalty corner for India but they are unable to make it count and the scoreline remains the same.
India 4-2 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 8:18 pm (IST)
37' - GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay combine brilliantly at the end of which Lalit moves around a couple of Dutch defenders and slots the ball home from an acute angle. India have the two-goal cushion again!
India 4-2 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 8:13 pm (IST)
34' - GOAL! And after losing a 2-0 lead, India take the lead once again through Mandeep Singh. A brilliant ball close to the goal by Manpreet Singh towards Mandeep, who plays a stunning volley to give India the lead again.
END OF Q2! If the first quarter mostly belonged to India, the second belonged completely to the Netherlands with India hardly able to create anything of note. Jeroen Hertzberger scored a brilliant tap in in the 28th minute to level the proceedings at the Kalinga Stadium. The whole of second half is left to be played and judging by the first, it should be edgy and pacy.
27' - GOAL! A brilliant tap in as Netherlands equalise following some sleek movement from the visitors. India's backline went to sleep for a bit and were punished by the visitors.
India 2-2 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 7:50 pm (IST)
26' - Brilliant movement from the Netherlands. They have the momentum in the second half as India have not been able to get anything very decisive. The Netherlands had a brilliant chance to score but the hit went just wide.
India 2-1 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 7:49 pm (IST)
24' - Another brilliant video referral from India! The Netherlands had received a penalty corner but Rupinder Pal Singh sent it for review immediately and it turned out to be a free hit for India.
India 2-1 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 7:42 pm (IST)
20' - Netherlands receive a penalty corner and have a big chance to equalise here but Amit Ruidas comes out to block two penalty corners brilliantly and gets India out of danger.
India 2-1 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 7:35 pm (IST)
END OF Q1! What a frantic but brilliant first 15 minutes of hockey Kalinga Stadium has witnessed. Gurjant Singh put India in the lead in the first 30 seconds before Rupinder Pal Singh added the second in the 11th minute of the match. Jip Janssen then halved the deficit for Netherlands in the 13th minute.
13' - GOAL! Jip Janssen finds the back of the net for the Netherlands through a penalty corner and the Netherlands are right back into this one. India would have wanted to go into the second quarter with a clean sheet.
India 2-1 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 7:27 pm (IST)
11' - GOAL! What a first quarter to India's Pro League debut. Brilliant video referral taken by Manpreet Singh due to which India got their first penalty corner of the match. Rupinder scored off the penalty corner with the help of a wicked deflection.
India 2-0 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 7:18 pm (IST)
6' - It's been an open game so far. The goal inside the first minute from India has made sure that this match does not have a slow start. Both India and the Netherlands are going all out.
India 1-0 Netherlands
Jan 18, 2020 7:15 pm (IST)
1' - GOAL! What a start from India! Gurjant Singh scores India's first inside the first 30 seconds of the match. Gurjant ran forward with the ball and then passed it to Mandeep on his left and ran up and returned the ball to Gurjant in the centre, who slotted the ball home. Sensational debut for India!
The national anthems of both India and the Netherlands have been sung and the live action from the Kalinga Stadium will begin in a few minutes from now.
Jan 18, 2020 6:56 pm (IST)
Here is the Netherlands starting line-up against India: Jonas de Geus, Billy Bakker (C), Seve van Ass, Glenn Schuurman, Mirco Pruijser, Bjorn Kellerman, Joep de Mol, Thierry Brinkman, Pirmin Blaak (GK), Jip Janssen, Mink van der Weerden.
India take on world No.3 the Netherlands as they make their debut in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. India will play the Netherlands in two matches in their opening tie at the Kalinga Stadium. The second match will be played on Sunday.
India's head coach Graham Reid insisted that they are looking at the Pro League outings as a platform for Olympic preparation. "It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first three encounters against the top three teams in the world. We will be focussing on getting our structures right and honing our set plays as preparation for our Olympic campaign."
The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6.