FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Thrash Netherlands 5-2

Jeroen

Hertzberger

28th

Kalinga

Read More

India crush world No.3 the Netherlands 5-2 as the hosts made their debut in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Gurjant Singh scored within the first 30 seconds of the match to give India the lead and Rupinder Pal Singh added the second in the 11th minute before Jip Janssen halved the deficit in the 13th minute to bring the Netherlands into the mix. If the first quarter mostly belonged to India, the second belonged completely to the Netherlands with India hardly able to create anything of note.scored a brilliant tap in in theminute to level the proceedings at theStadium. Mandeep Singh scored for India early in the third quarter before Lalit Upadhyay added the fourth to restore India's two-goal cushion. Rupinder scored his second in the final quarter to seal the match for the home team.India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India will play the Netherlands in two matches in their opening tie at the Kalinga Stadium. The second match will be played on Sunday. India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23 after the Netherlands games. LIVE STREAMING