FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Rupinder Pal Singh Puts India in 5-2 Lead

Event Highlights
- Rupinder Pal Singh Scores His Second
- End of Q3! India 4-2 Netherlands
- Lalit Upadhyay Scores India's Fourth
- Mandeep Singh Puts India in the Lead Again
- End of Q2! India 2-2 Netherlands
- Netherlands Equalise
- End of Q1! India 2-1 Netherlands
- Janssen Scores for Netherlands
- Rupinder Pal Singh Scores for India
- Match Start and Goal
- The Netherlands Starting Line-up
- India Starting Line-up
- India vs Netherlands
India go into the match as part of the preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India will play the Netherlands in two matches in their opening tie at the Kalinga Stadium. The second match will be played on Sunday. India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23 after the Netherlands games. LIVE STREAMING
34' - GOAL! And after losing a 2-0 lead, India take the lead once again through Mandeep Singh. A brilliant ball close to the goal by Manpreet Singh towards Mandeep, who plays a stunning volley to give India the lead again.
India 3-2 Netherlands
#TeamIndia has answered our previous tweet with a 'Mandy'tory goal! @mandeepsingh995 to the rescue! 🇮🇳— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 18, 2020
IND 3-2 NED#IndiaKaGame #INDvNED #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites
END OF Q2! If the first quarter mostly belonged to India, the second belonged completely to the Netherlands with India hardly able to create anything of note. Jeroen Hertzberger scored a brilliant tap in in the 28th minute to level the proceedings at the Kalinga Stadium. The whole of second half is left to be played and judging by the first, it should be edgy and pacy.
India 2-2 Netherlands
See who are here to cheer #TeamIndia, our very own players of team @OdishaFC.#OdishaForHockey #INDvNED #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/RarwJDDutA— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 18, 2020
END OF Q1! What a frantic but brilliant first 15 minutes of hockey Kalinga Stadium has witnessed. Gurjant Singh put India in the lead in the first 30 seconds before Rupinder Pal Singh added the second in the 11th minute of the match. Jip Janssen then halved the deficit for Netherlands in the 13th minute.
India 2-1 Netherlands
JANSSEN pulls one back for @oranjehockey through a penalty corner. It's 2-1 in favour of India. #FIHProLeague2020 #INDvNED #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/Un7QswBGa7— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 18, 2020
1' - GOAL! What a start from India! Gurjant Singh scores India's first inside the first 30 seconds of the match. Gurjant ran forward with the ball and then passed it to Mandeep on his left and ran up and returned the ball to Gurjant in the centre, who slotted the ball home. Sensational debut for India!
India 1-0 Netherlands
Was this the fastest goal @FIH_Hockey?!😱🇮🇳— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 18, 2020
IND 1 - 0 NED #IndiaKaGame #INDvNED #MenInBlue #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites
Here is the Netherlands starting line-up against India: Jonas de Geus, Billy Bakker (C), Seve van Ass, Glenn Schuurman, Mirco Pruijser, Bjorn Kellerman, Joep de Mol, Thierry Brinkman, Pirmin Blaak (GK), Jip Janssen, Mink van der Weerden.
Here's how the visitors line up for tonight's mega clash! 📋#FIHProLeague #INDvNED @oranjeHockey #OdishaForHockey #Odisha2020 pic.twitter.com/9lL1FnV7Ku— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 18, 2020
Here is India's starting line-up against the Netherlands: Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Nilakantha Sharma, Gurinder Singh, Sowmarpet Sunil, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Here's how the hosts line up for their very first #FIHProLeague clash! 📋— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 18, 2020
#INDvNED @TheHockeyIndia #OdishaForHockey #Odisha2020 pic.twitter.com/XLg6Gf5AlM
India vs Netherlands (Photo Credit: @sports_odisha)
India's head coach Graham Reid insisted that they are looking at the Pro League outings as a platform for Olympic preparation. "It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first three encounters against the top three teams in the world. We will be focussing on getting our structures right and honing our set plays as preparation for our Olympic campaign."
The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6.
