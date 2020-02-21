Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Telecast

FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India will take on Australia in the first of the two matches in the home tie.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 21, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Telecast
Indian men's hockey team (Photo Credit: @sports_odisha)

Indian men's hockey team will take on world No.2 Australia in their upcoming fixture in the Men's FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday and Saturday. India have already defeated world champions Belgium and world No.3 Netherlands in the tournament so far, both the results coming at home.

Ahead of the match, Indian men's hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid said, "I think we have played some very consistent level of hockey in our first four matches against The Netherlands and Belgium. We are feeling really confident ahead of the matches against the No. 2 team in the world (Australia)."

Meanwhile, Australian men's hockey team coach Colin Batch applauded India's performance so far and said that their confidence is "growing and growing".

India will play host to Australia on February 21 and 22, after which they will move for away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and England (May 2 and 3). The match against New Zealand is scheduled for May 23 and 24 in India, while the team will fly again to Argentina for matches on June 5 and 6.

Where will be the Hockey Pro League match between India and Australia be played?

The Hockey Pro League matches between India and Australia will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When will the Hockey Pro League match between India and Australia start?

The Hockey Pro League match between India and Australia will start at 7PM IST on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22.

Where to watch live broadcast (TV channel) of the Hockey Pro League match between India and Australia?

Friday's match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD while on Saturday, the match will be live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3HD.

Where to live stream the India vs Australia Hockey Pro League match online?

Both the Hockey Pro League matches between India and Australia can be live-streamed online on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram