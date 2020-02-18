Take the pledge to vote

FIH Pro League: HI Announce 24-man Squad With Manpreet Singh Leading India against Australia

Manpreet Singh was named as captain as the 24-man squad was announced by Hockey India for the FIH Pro League clash against World No.2 Australia.

News18 Sports

February 18, 2020
FIH Pro League: HI Announce 24-man Squad With Manpreet Singh Leading India against Australia
Indian men's hockey team

New Delhi: Manpreet Singh will lead India in the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against world no.2 Australia, a 24-member team for which was announced by Hockey India on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Singh will shoulder the duties of the vice-captain in the matches, scheduled to take place on February 21 and 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian team, which recently climbed to no.4 in the FIH World Rankings, had posted a 2-1 win over World champions Belgium in the first Pro League match while losing 2-3 in the second game.

The 24-member squad will comprise goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak, besides outfielders Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, are also part of the squad.

"After having two high-intensity matches against the World Champions, we will be facing another strong team in Australia," Chief coach Graham Reid said.

We have again gone with a strong group of players who can provide us with a good balance throughout the field, and help us in competing against one of the best teams in the world," he added.

Indian Team: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Ramandeep Singh.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
