1-min read

FIH Women's Series Finals: India Thrash Fiji 11-0 to Reach Semi-finals

Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show as she scored four goals in India's thumping 11-0 win over Fiji in FIH Women's Series Finals.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
FIH Women's Series Finals: India Thrash Fiji 11-0 to Reach Semi-finals
India will play their FIH Women's Series Finals semi-final on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Hiroshima: Gurjit Kaur slammed four goals, including a hat-trick as India thrashed lowly Fiji 11-0 to storm into the semifinals of the FIH Women's Series Finals hockey tournament, here Tuesday.

Gurjit struck in the 15th, 19th, 21st and 22nd minutes, while Monika (11th, 33rd) scored a brace for India in a lop-sided Pool A match.

Lalremsiami (4th), Rani (10th), Vandana Katariya (12th), Lilima Minz (51st) and Navneet Kaur (57th) were also among the goal scorers for the winners.

World no. 9 India dominated their lowly ranked opponents throughout the match, allowing Fiji to only have one circle entry in the entire 60 minutes, whilst making 74 entries into the opposition's striking area.

The first quarter was dominated by India which saw them take the lead in the fourth minute when Lalremsiami's cross-field ball was deflected by a Fiji defender into the back of the net.

Captain Rani scored India's second goal in the 10th minute from a penalty corner.

In the next minute Monika made the scoreline 3-0 from Neha Goyal's assist.

Forward Vandana Katariya scored only her second goal of the competition when she struck in the 12th minute.

Gurjit then scored her first of four goals by converting a penalty corner in the last minute of the first quarter to hand India a 5-0 advantage.

In the 19th minute, Gurjit scored from another penalty corner by slotting home in the left bottom side of Fiji goal to make it 6-0 in India's favour.

Two minutes later, Gurjit completed her hat-trick when she scored from a rebound with a reverse stick shot after her drag-flick was blocked by a defender.

Gurjit struck again in the 22nd minute from another penalty corner to make it 8-0 in India's favour.

Early in the third quarter, midfielder Monika scored India's ninth goal of the match, deflecting in Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam's shot from just outside the circle in the 33rd minute.

Lilima then joined the party and registered her name in the scoresheet with reverse stick shot in the 51st minute.

Six minutes later, Navneet pounced on a loose clearance by the Fiji goalkeeper to round off the tally for India.

India will play their semifinal encounter on Saturday.

