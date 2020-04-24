HOCKEY

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Getting Back to Rhythm After Coronavirus-Forced Break Will Take Time: Indian Hockey Team Player Sumit

Sumit (Photo Credit: @SportsinAP)

Sumit (Photo Credit: @SportsinAP)

Sumit said the Indian men's hockey team was still eyeing a top 3 finish at the Olympics despite the coronavirus lockdown slowing things down.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Share this:

Bengaluru: Indian hockey midfielder Sumit on Friday said it will take time for the team to get back to the "excellent rhythm" it had before the coronavirus-forced national lockdown.

Sumit said the team is still upbeat after its impressive performance against the world's top three teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is currently at the Sports Authority of India Centre here.

"This is probably the first time that we have not trained hockey in so long. We were in excellent rhythm when training was suspended due to lockdown. Getting back to that fine rhythm will take some time but since we are focused on maintaining fitness, we are in a better position than many of our opponents," Sumit said.

"Olympics is the ultimate dream and the postponement has not changed our belief of a top-3 finish. We have self belief after performing well against the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia. Every single player in the core group believes we can finish in top 3 in Olympics."

The youngster recalled that the team was in the middle of intense training when the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted their training.

"But the team feels we are better off in SAI Centre, Bengaluru where we still get to come out of our rooms and use running track and do core exercises. I can't imagine being stuck at home in Haryana with no option for any basic fitness training," said Sumit, who played a key role in India's match against the Netherlands at the FIH Hockey Pro League.

"From here on, in the lead up to the Olympics next year it's important to stay fit and stay injury-free," said the player who was out of action for nearly six months last year after a wrist injury during the FIH Series Final in Bhubaneswar.

Sumit was also a part of the 2016 Junior World Cup winning squad and he attributed that triumph to self-belief of the team.

"I remember when we won the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2014 and steadily kept improving performance in the lead up to the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in 2016, the team had started believing that we can win the Gold. That self-belief and attitude is what eventually helped us win the title."

Sumit, who suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the FIH Pro League matches against Australia earlier this year, said the lockdown gave the players more time with head coach Graham Reid.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres