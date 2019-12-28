Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

Good Performance in 2020 Jr Asia Cup Priority for Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team

The Indian Junior men's hockey team will be vying to qualify for the 2021 FIH Junior World Cup at the Asia Cup next year.

IANS

Updated:December 28, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Good Performance in 2020 Jr Asia Cup Priority for Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team
India (Photo Credit: Hockey India)

New Delhi: B.J. Kariappa, coach of Indian junior men's hockey team, believes 2020 will be an important year for the team as they will be vying to qualify for the 2021 FIH Junior World Cup.

"Next year will definitely be important for the junior men's team. The core group of this team is strong and they have played together for nearly two years so each of them understand their strengths and weak points. Their overall fitness has also improved a lot and I am sure this team will continue to build on their performance and do well in the Junior Asia Cup which will be a priority for 2020," Kariappa was quoted as saying by Hockey India website.

He further said that with India playing the FIH Pro League in 2020, he expects some of the junior players to make the cut for the senior core group. "Every year we see some of the junior players graduate to the senior core group. In 2019, we saw players like Sanjay (defender) show consistent performance. Mandeep Mor was effective with his penalty corners too while it was good to see Dilpreet Singh (forward) return to action and played a composed game," Kariappa said.

2019 saw the team remain consistent in their overall performance while they improved their overall fitness and also saw the return of Dilpreet Singh in the forward-line after he last played in the 2018 World Cup.

Although the team began the season with a disappointing outing at the 8-Nations Tournament in Spain, the team produced strong results at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia where they remained unbeaten against Malaysia (4-2), New Zealand (8-2), Australia (5-1), and drew against Great Britain (3-3) but lost to Japan (3-4). In the final, however, they but put a strong fight against nemesis Great Britain but lost narrowly (1-2) to bag a silver medal.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives that came out of the tournament. "We were consistent through the tournament and we saw good improvement in the overall PC conversion rate," Kariappa said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram