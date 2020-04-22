HOCKEY

1-MIN READ

Great Time For the Team to Analyse Our Game, Says Simranjeet Singh

Simranjeet Singh (Photo Credit: HI)

Simranjeet Singh (Photo Credit: HI)

Simranjeet Singh feels that during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Indian men's hockey team are preparing to become an even better side for the Tokyo Olympics.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Indian men's hockey team forward Simranjeet Singh has said that they are currently utilising the ongoing lockdown phase to hone their skills and are focussed to become an even better side for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

With the entire country under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both men's and women's hockey teams are trying their best to stay positive at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru.

"It's disappointing that the Olympics has been postponed to next year. We have been in fantastic rhythm since last year and the team was building up well for the Olympics," Simranjeet said.

"But the well-being of the people is more important than anything else and the best decision has been taken.

"We should certainly utilise the next year to become an even better side. We will ensure that we work harder and produce great results on the field," he added.

Simranjeet expressed that he is very lucky to be staying at the SAI campus during this period as he has the facilities with which he can work on his game.

"It surely is a tough time for all of us. We have to stay positive and hope that the situation resolves soon. I have been mostly watching a lot of videos from our previous matches. It has given me a chance to patiently go through the footage and note down key aspects that I need to work on, once we can get back on the pitch," said the 23-year-old.

"We generally have a busy schedule while we are playing, so this is a good use of time to spend on looking back at our performances and learning from them," he insisted.

The forward from Punjab also said that he is missing home as it would have been great to stay with family during this time.

