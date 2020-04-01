Here's How Former India Hockey Captain Viren Rasquinha is Keeping Little Daughter Engaged Amid Lockdown

With schools across the country shut due to the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, parents are having a real tough time keeping their children engaged in different indoor activities.

Amid this, former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has come up with an idea of an obstacle course to keep her daughter occupied as well as fit.

The video posted by Rasquinha which has now gone viral on social media shows the little girl easily crossing the hurdles or the obstacles laid on her path throughout the house.

The activities involved running zigzag without touching the items on the floor, dribbling a basketball, balancing and jumping from the sofa, twirling a hula hoop, riding a stationary cycle, archery.

"Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course," read the caption of the 1-minute-52-second video.





Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course 🏀🏹🚴🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Fhi2btQKHt

— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) March 29, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3 lakh 20 thousand views and more than 14,700 likes. A number of people took to the comment section to react to obstacle course video shared by Rasquinha.

Here's what they wrote:



So cool 👏🏻👏🏻 — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) March 29, 2020









Viren this is SUCH a great idea!

— Aparna Jain (@Aparna) March 30, 2020



She's so adorable.. Daughters are such a blessing.

— John Doe (@UncleJohnDoe) March 29, 2020



Super cool. Future athlete in the making. — Balaji Vaidyanath ⚡️ (@nbalajiv) March 29, 2020





Amazing idea, loved her focus and agility. — Anuj Magazine (@anujmagazine) March 29, 2020



"Awesome ... going to copy this idea with my 6yo at home today!" wrote one of the users and later posted the video of his daughter's obstacle course.

