HOCKEY

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Here's How Former India Hockey Captain Viren Rasquinha is Keeping Little Daughter Engaged Amid Lockdown

Viren Rasquinha (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Viren Rasquinha (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha came up with the idea of an obstacle course to keep her daughter occupied as well as fit during the coronavirus-lockdown.

Share this:

With schools across the country shut due to the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, parents are having a real tough time keeping their children engaged in different indoor activities.

Amid this, former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has come up with an idea of an obstacle course to keep her daughter occupied as well as fit.

The video posted by Rasquinha which has now gone viral on social media shows the little girl easily crossing the hurdles or the obstacles laid on her path throughout the house.

The activities involved running zigzag without touching the items on the floor, dribbling a basketball, balancing and jumping from the sofa, twirling a hula hoop, riding a stationary cycle, archery.

"Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course," read the caption of the 1-minute-52-second video.


Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3 lakh 20 thousand views and more than 14,700 likes. A number of people took to the comment section to react to obstacle course video shared by Rasquinha.

Here's what they wrote:





"Awesome ... going to copy this idea with my 6yo at home today!" wrote one of the users and later posted the video of his daughter's obstacle course.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube