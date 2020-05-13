HI Finalises Venues for Age Level National Championships, SOP on Post-coronavirus Resumption & Plans for Tokyo

Hockey India, in a first-of-its-kind Special Congress held via video conference on Wednesday, discussed with it's Executive Board Members and State Member Units on the way forward from the staling of the sport due to conravirus pandemic. Options of re-start at state and national level were also discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by Narinder Batra, President of the Indian Olympic Association.

As a first step towards resuming activities depending on permissions provided by Government of India and State Governments, Hockey India has issued a 20-page dossier to it's Member Units which provides a minimum standard that needs to be followed when hockey activities resume in their respective states.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) includes educating the athletes, sanitising the entire facility prior to any event as well as encouraging all participants to share their details not just with organisers but also with health authorities. The guidelines also include pre-event, during-event and post-event protocols to follow. It also covers important procedures to follow when teams have to travel for domestic competition.

Additionally, foreseeing the new social norms that could last upto 12-18 months, Hockey India proposed to update the Constitution with a provision to allow video conference meetings as official meetings with minutes to be signed by the chairman of the meeting.

HOST VENUES FOR HI NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Hockey India Congress also approved and formally announced that Maharashtra will host the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2021, while Uttar Pradesh will host 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021. The 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021 and the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 will be hosted by Haryana while the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 and 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 will be hosted by Jharkhand.

MISSION 2021 FOR INDIAN HOCKEY TEAMS

While Hockey India High Performance Director David John highlighted the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on preparations for the Tokyo Olympics Games and expressed that a detailed SOP has been submitted to SAI in April 2020 for all national athletes, a calendar of matches and Tournaments has been planned for all four teams (Senior and Junior) for 2021.

Currently, the Senior Men's team have 10 FIH Hockey Pro League matches to be played to fulfill their commitments from the 2020 season. Apart from two matches versus New Zealand in India, the remaining 8 matches are scheduled to be played in Germany, Great Britain, Argentina and Spain.

The Indian Women's team will need to finalise overseas Tours to countries that that have relaxed their travel restrictions and provide a high level of competition such as Netherlands, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. It would be ideal for the team to play around 10 – 14 competitive matches against above opposition prior to Tokyo Olympic Games.

Depending on the situation, the Indian Men and Women's teams will play the Asian Champions Trophy organised by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) prior to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 that will provide exposure.

The National Camps and International exposures for the Senior Men and Senior Women teams has been scheduled according to FIH Calendar and will be submitted in the ACTC for 2020/21 once FIH and AHF finalise their dates.

"A number of key decisions were made today during the special Congress and we thank Indian Olympic Association President Dr Narinder Batra for joining us and providing his expertise and insights. The main agenda for today was to discuss the Indian teams preparations for the Olympics in 2021 and how best we can emerge from the Covid-19 situation which has impacted the sport quite severely," said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

"We also had very detailed discussion on the restructured Hockey India National Championships in 2021 and have finalised the host venues for the tournaments. Besides other key agendas, we have also decided that Registration process for tournament officials/ Coaches on the Hockey India Member Unit Portal will begin from 1 July 2020. I thank all State Member Units for joining us on the video conference today," he added.

COACHES AND TOURNAMENT OFFICIALS TO REGISTER ON MEMBER UNIT PORTAL FROM 1 JULY

The Special Congress also saw detailed discussion on registration process for Tournament officials and coaches on the Hockey India Member Unit Portal. The Hockey India Member Unit portal which was launched in September 2019 had athletes register through the portal successfully for the HI NC 2020. Phase 2 of registrations on the Member Unit portal will commence from 1 July 2020 which will allow registration of Coaches and Tournament Officials once list of Member Units is Updated on the MU Portal.

The HI Special Congress that also saw detailed discussions on activities undertaken during Covid-19 situation, State Championship plan of State Member Units with maximum districts participation in their respective states, submission of pending reports of State Championships

Discussion on continued process of online player registration on India Member Unit Portal during lockdown and approval of proposed amendments in the Hockey India Constitution.