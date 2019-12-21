Hockey India Directs AIPSCB to Withdraw Punjab Police, J&K Police From All India Police Championship
Hockey India had banned Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar and J&K Police Hockey teams for three months for indiscipline and unruly behaviour.
New Delhi: Hockey India (HI) on Saturday asked the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) to withdraw Punjab Police and J&K Police immediately from the on-going 68th All India Police Hockey Championship in Bhubaneswar for indiscipline and unruly behaviour.
Hockey India Disciplinary Committee had earlier this month banned Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar and J&K Police Hockey teams from participating in any of the all India tournaments for a period of three months following their participation in an unsanctioned Sarbat Daa Bhalaa Hockey tournament.
Punjab Police, who were involved in an on-field brawl during the final of the Nehru Cup Hockey tournament in New Delhi, were further suspended for a period of three months with effect from March 10, 2020 to June 9, 2020 (following the expiry of their suspension due to participation in the unsanctioned Sarbat Daa Bhalaa Hockey tournament).
After the court order today, HI stated: "Hockey India has written to the Secretary of the All India Police Sports Control Board to direct Punjab Police and J&K Police to immediately withdraw from the on-going 68th All India Police Hockey Championship 2019 in Bhubaneswar.
"Hockey India had filed an application before the Court of Principal District Judge, Jammu appealing for vacating the stay Order dated 12.12.2019 of above Court of City Judge which allowed these two teams to take part in the tournament.
The Court of Principal District Judge, Jammu vide its order dated 18.12.2019 remanded the matter to the City Judge for hearing the matter on 19.12.2019. The City Judge after hearing the matter on 19.12.2019 and 20.12.2019 has passed an order dated 21.12.2019 vacating his earlier stay order dated 12.12.2019," the national federation said in a statement.
