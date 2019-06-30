Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hockey India Name 33 Players for Junior Men's National Camp

The junior men's national hockey coaching camp will start from July 1 at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hockey India Name 33 Players for Junior Men's National Camp
Twitter/ Hockey India
Loading...

New Delhi: Hockey India Sunday named 33 core probables for the upcoming junior men's national coaching camp scheduled to begin at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru from Monday.

The four-week long camp will conclude on July 27.

The focus in the upcoming national camp will be on trying out different combinations for future tournaments and also maintain the fitness of the players.

The Indian junior team play their next tournament in October.

"The results in the eight-nations U-21 Invitational tournament didn't quite go our way, but we have this national camp which will be helpful in trying out different combinations and variations within the Core Probables," Indian hockey's High Performance Director David John said.

"We have selected players who were also a part of the core probables in our last national camp in May 2019, and with more training in the upcoming four weeks, the players will get the opportunity to work on their speed, agility and fitness, along with different tactics and strategies," he added.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prasshant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak.

Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam.

Mid-fielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya N M, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram