Hockey India Name 33 Players for Junior Men's National Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India Sunday named 33 core probables for the upcoming junior men's national coaching camp scheduled to begin at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru from Monday.

The four-week long camp will conclude on July 27.

The focus in the upcoming national camp will be on trying out different combinations for future tournaments and also maintain the fitness of the players.

The Indian junior team play their next tournament in October.

"The results in the eight-nations U-21 Invitational tournament didn't quite go our way, but we have this national camp which will be helpful in trying out different combinations and variations within the Core Probables," Indian hockey's High Performance Director David John said.

"We have selected players who were also a part of the core probables in our last national camp in May 2019, and with more training in the upcoming four weeks, the players will get the opportunity to work on their speed, agility and fitness, along with different tactics and strategies," he added.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prasshant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak.

Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam.

Mid-fielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya N M, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.