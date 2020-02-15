Hockey India Names 25 Probables for National Camp Ahead of Women's Asian Champions Trophy and Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named the 25-member core probables list for the upcoming senior women national camp ahead of the 6th Women's Asian Champions Trophy and Tokyo Olympics.

The training and conditioning camp, which is slated to begin from Sunday at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus, will be focused around fitness, ball-handling, structure and strategies, along with working on key areas which were identified from their recent tour of New Zealand.

The players will report to chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for the 27-day training and conditioning camp. "With the knowledge of the previous tour of New Zealand, we have identified some areas where we need to improve, and we will have the chance to fine-tune on these areas," he said.

"It is an important phase in our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, and so the upcoming camp will be focused on the fitness because this is the moment where we can build, and have extra load in our training sessions."

With their eyes set on the big tournaments in 2020, the Indian team began the new year with a tour of New Zealand where they were involved in four matches against the World No. 7 side, along with one match against Great Britain.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

4. Deep Grace Ekka

5. Reena Khokhar

6. Salima Tete

7. Manpreet Kaur

8. Gurjit Kaur

9. Nisha

Midfielders:

10. Nikki Pradhan

11. Monika

12. Neha Goyal

13. Lilima Minz

14. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

15. Sonika

16. Namita Toppo

Forwards:

17. Rani

18. Lalremsiami

19. Vandana Katariya

20. Navjot Kaur

21. Navneet Kaur

22. Rajwinder Kaur

23. Jyoti

24. Sharmila Devi

25. Udita

