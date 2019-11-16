Hockey India Names 33 Probables for Senior Women's National Coaching Camp
A total of 33 probables were named by Hockey India for the Indian women's team for a coaching camp, beginning November 18, ahead of their tour of New Zealand.
Indian women's hockey team (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named 33 probables for the senior women's national coaching camp, beginning November 18 at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru to prepare for the New Zealand tour.
After securing a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian team will focus on maintaining its rhythm and consistency under the watchful head coach Sjoerd Marijne.
The Rani Rampal-led side qualified for the Olympics by defeating world number 13 USA 6-5 on aggregate across the two matches of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers earlier this month.
The team is scheduled to tour New Zealand in January-February next year.
"The National Camp gives us the opportunity to keep working on the fitness as this would be an important period where we will have the time for it. The upcoming year will be a busy one for us, and that's why this period is important," said Marijne.
"Besides this, we will evaluate our performances at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha and what can we learn from those two matches," he added.
Player's list:
Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha.
Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Karishma Yadav, Sonika, Namita Toppo
Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Priyanka Wankhede, Udita.
