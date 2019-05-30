Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hockey India to Donate Proceeds from Ticket Sales of Hockey Series Finals to Odisha Govt's Flood Relief Fund

The money collected from the sale of tickets during the FIH Men's Series Finals will be donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Odisha for those affected by Cyclone Fani.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hockey India to Donate Proceeds from Ticket Sales of Hockey Series Finals to Odisha Govt's Flood Relief Fund
Hockey India announced that they will donate all profits from ticket sales to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Hockey India Thursday said it will donate all the profits from sale of match tickets of the upcoming FIH Men's Series Finals to the Odisha government in a bid to help the state recover from the damage caused by Cylcone Fani.

The money collected from the sale of match tickets will be donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Odisha, a statement from HI said.

"We have been immensely saddened to see the destruction and loss caused by Cyclone Fani, and to reciprocate the love and support showed by Odisha to the sport of hockey, we are going to give all the proceeds from the match ticket sales to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Odisha," HI President, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.

"Our aim is to help in rebuilding the state of Odisha through whatever contributions that we can make."

Severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' battered Odisha earlier this month, affecting approximately 1.5 crore people in 159 blocks of 14 districts and caused massive damage and destruction across the state.

Meanwhile, 150 volunteers including liaison officers, ball patrols, media coordinators, competitions assistants, etc have signed up to help in the conduct of a successful FIH Men's Series Finals to be held here from June 6 to 15.

Thanking the volunteers from Odisha for their continued contribution in conducting world-class hockey events here, HI President, Mushtaque Ahmad, said, "Hockey India is extremely grateful to the people of Odisha for supporting the sport of hockey in such a difficult moment as well.

"It is fantastic to see the response we have received from the local people, and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Odisha State Government for doing exceptional and prompt work in readying the Kalinga Hockey Stadium for the upcoming FIH Men's Series Finals."

Besides India, Poland, Russia, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Asian Games gold medallist Japan, United States and Mexico are the other participating nations in the event.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram