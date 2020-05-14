HOCKEY

1-MIN READ

Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Senior Suffers Two More Cardiac Arrests, Remains Critical

Balbir Singh Dosanjh. (Photo Credit: Suprita Das)

Balbir Singh Senior has been on ventilator support since he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.

  • PTI Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has suffered two more cardiac arrests and he continues to be critical, his maternal grandson Kabir said, giving an update on his health condition on Thursday.

The triple Olympic medallist had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning as well and has been on ventilator support since then.

"Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance," said Kabir.

Kabir further said that Sr is still in ICU of the hospital where doctors are continuously assessing his condition.

The 96-year-old was hospitalised on Friday evening with high fever.

In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

