Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Remains Critical

Balbir Singh Dosanjh. Image: Suprita Das

Balbir Singh Dosanjh. Image: Suprita Das

Balbir Singh Dosanjh was hospitalised in Mohali on May 8 and on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest as his condition remains critical.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest and his condition remains critical, his grandson Kabir said in a medical update.

The 96-year-old, a triple Olympic gold medallist, was hospitalised in Mohali on May 8.

"Nanaji was admitted on Friday, 8th May in a very serious multi-organ affected state. His condition had improved slightly but was and is still critical now.

"Doctors will be continuously assessing his condition over the next 24-48 hours, before any further statements about his condition are issued. He continues to be on ventilator assistance," said Kabir.


In January last year, Balbir Sr was discharged from PGI after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

One of the country's tallest athletes, Balbir Sr became the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also the manager of India's World Cup-winning team in 1975.

