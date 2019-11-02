Hockey Olympic Qualifiers HIGHLIGHTS: Indian Women Beat USA 6-5, Men Crush Russia 11-3

Nov 2, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Amit Rohidas scores in the last second off a penalty corner as India thrash Russia 7-1 in the second leg and 11-3 on aggregate to book their place in the Summer Olympic Games next year. This was a scintillating performance from the Indians, who were underwhelming in the first leg yesterday and even led their coach Graham Reid saying he wasn't happy with their performance. He will surely be a very happy coach today!

India 7-1 Russia (11-3 on aggregate)

Both the Indian women's and men's team have now reached the 2020 Tokyo Olympics