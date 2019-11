Hockey Olympic Qualifiers HIGHLIGHTS: Indian Women Beat USA 6-5, Men Crush Russia 11-3

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match between Indian men's hockey team and Russia through News18 Sports' live blog. After the Indian women booked their place in 2020 Tokyo, Indian men also reached the Summer Olympic Games with a crushing 7-1 win over Russia in the second leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. They thrashed Russia 11-3 over the two legs. Russia got off to a flying start with a goal in the first minute but since then, Lalit Upadhyay scored one and Akashdeep Singh got a brace to put India in a firm 7-3 lead on aggregate at half time. After the break, India continued their assault on the Russian team and Nilakanta Sharma scored the fourth goal before Rupinder Singh got a brace through two penalty corners to make it even more emphatic for India. Amit Rohidas applied the cherry on the cake in the last second when he converted a penalty corner to give India a huge win en route to 2020 Olympics.India women booked their berth in 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a 6-5 win over USA on aggregate after completing a two-legged qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Rani Rampal (49') scored the only goal of the second leg for India but that was enough for the hosts to book their place in next year's Summer Olympic Games. USA had managed to rattle India and led the home team 4-0 at half time. After goals from Amanda Magadan (5', 28'), Kathleen Sharkey (14') and Alyssa Parker (20'), USA levelled the proceedings at 5-5 on aggregate. But captain Rani Rampal managed to take India through. Later in the day, the Indian men's hockey team will play Russia in the second leg at the same venue, having defeated them 4-2 in the first leg. LIVE STREAMING