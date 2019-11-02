Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers HIGHLIGHTS: Indian Women Beat USA 6-5, Men Crush Russia 11-3

News18.com | November 2, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers HIGHLIGHTS: Catch all the live updates from the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match between Indian men's hockey team and Russia through News18 Sports' live blog. After the Indian women booked their place in 2020 Tokyo, Indian men also reached the Summer Olympic Games with a crushing 7-1 win over Russia in the second leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. They thrashed Russia 11-3 over the two legs. Russia got off to a flying start with a goal in the first minute but since then, Lalit Upadhyay scored one and Akashdeep Singh got a brace to put India in a firm 7-3 lead on aggregate at half time. After the break, India continued their assault on the Russian team and Nilakanta Sharma scored the fourth goal before Rupinder Singh got a brace through two penalty corners to make it even more emphatic for India. Amit Rohidas applied the cherry on the cake in the last second when he converted a penalty corner to give India a huge win en route to 2020 Olympics.

India women booked their berth in 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a 6-5 win over USA on aggregate after completing a two-legged qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Rani Rampal (49') scored the only goal of the second leg for India but that was enough for the hosts to book their place in next year's Summer Olympic Games. USA had managed to rattle India and led the home team 4-0 at half time. After goals from Amanda Magadan (5', 28'), Kathleen Sharkey (14') and Alyssa Parker (20'), USA levelled the proceedings at 5-5 on aggregate. But captain Rani Rampal managed to take India through. Later in the day, the Indian men's hockey team will play Russia in the second leg at the same venue, having defeated them 4-2 in the first leg. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 2, 2019 9:58 pm (IST)

As the evening comes to a conclusion at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, both the Indian women's and men's hockey teams have booked their places in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 25 to August 7 in Tokyo next year, with wins over USA and Russia respectively.

Nov 2, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Amit Rohidas scores in the last second off a penalty corner as India thrash Russia 7-1 in the second leg and 11-3 on aggregate to book their place in the Summer Olympic Games next year. This was a scintillating performance from the Indians, who were underwhelming in the first leg yesterday and even led their coach Graham Reid saying he wasn't happy with their performance. He will surely be a very happy coach today!

India 7-1 Russia (11-3 on aggregate)

Both the Indian women's and men's team have now reached the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Nov 2, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)

59' - GOAL! We had over a minute left in the match and India were still on the attack, eventually earning them a penalty corner, which he scores with a thunderous effort. This is absolutely brilliant hockey from the Indians.

India 6-1 Russia (10-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

53' - India receive a penalty corner but this time the Russian goalkeeper is up to the challenge and makes a solid save. India, however, have a comfortable lead here considering there are a little more than six minutes left.

India 5-1 Russia (9-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

48' - GOAL! India are toying with Russia in the second leg. Russia had come up with a good plan yesterday and played good hockey but today they have been outclassed by this Indian side. Rupinder Singh converts a penalty corner to give India an even bigger lead.

India 5-1 Russia (9-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

47' - GOAL! Nilakanta Sharma makes it 4-1 for India. A perfect start for India to the final quarter as Nilakanta finds the top left corner of the goal to increase India's advantage.

India 4-1 Russia (8-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

38' - Akashdeep Singh went for a shot from close quarters but tight angle once more but this time the ball went just wide. India are constantly threatening the Russian goal despite staying solid at the back. India have been able to keep hold of the ball very well and that's benefitting them.

India 3-1 Russia (7-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! It has been completely India's game so far! Russia got off to a fiery start with a goal in the first minute but post that, India never let Russia back into the game with incessant attacks and excellent passing play. Lalit Upadhyay scored the equaliser for India after which Akashdeep Singh got a brace to put India in firm control.

India 3-1 Russia (7-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

29' - GOAL! Akashdeep Singh has got his second of the night and what a skillful goal that one is. He receives the ball on the right and takes a turn to give himself some space and runs up with the ball and shoots it in between the goalkeeper's legs. Stunning stuff!

India 3-1 Russia (7-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

23' - GOAL! Akashdeep Singh makes that penalty corner count and slots that one home! Russia could save once from that penalty corner but once that fell for Akashdeep, it was shot straight in.

India 2-1 Russia (6-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

17' - GOAL! And India have levelled it in the second leg and take back their two-goal advantage on aggregate. Hardik Singh shot at the goal is deflected into the goal by Lalit Upadhyay and he celebrates his 100th cap for the country with this important goal.

India 1-1 Russia (5-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

END OF Q1! Russia came out all guns blazing to score in just the first minute of the second leg but since then India have regained control over the proceedings even though they haven't been able to make it count.

India 0-1 Russia (4-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)

13' - India are building pressure on the Russian goal but are unable to create any clear-cut chances. Mandeep Singh, standing in the centre of the Russian half, attempted a shot but absolutely skied it.

India 0-1 Russia (4-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

8' - An absolute waste of a penalty corner from India! They received the penalty corner after the ball hit the foot of a Russia player as they were attacking but they made a complete mess of it. Ramandeep Singh took the penalty corner and the Russian defence was well on its toes to foil the move.

India 0-1 Russia (4-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

1' - GOAL! Alexey Sobolevskiy scores in the first minute of the second leg to reduce the aggregate to 4-3 in India's favour. India had not lived up to the potential in the first leg as well and here, early on Russia have told them that they won't be tampered upon.

India 0-1 Russia (4-3 on aggregate)

Nov 2, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Here is India’s starting XI against Russia: Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (C), Mandeep Singh, Krishna Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Nilakantha Sharma, Gurinder Singh, Sunil Sowmarpet, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Nov 2, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

After the women, it is the men's hockey team's turn to take the stage in Bhubaneswar against Russia and vie for a place in the Summer Olympic Games next year. India had defeated Russia 4-2 in the first leg on Friday and will look to build on the same to book their spot in the Olympics.

Nov 2, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Indian women's hockey team has made it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. USA came down hard at India in the second leg today after being thrashed 5-1 on Friday but Rani Rampal's sole goal gave India a 6-5 win on aggregate and the berth in next year's Summer Olympic Games.

India 1-4 USA in second leg.

India 6-5 USA on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

57' - Two video reviews in the last minute for fouls in the Indian half but none were too favourable for the USA. Nothing comes out of it and India still have the lead on aggregate even as they are losing this leg.

India 1-4 USA. India 6-5 USA on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

49' - GOAL! Rani Rampal brings India back into this one! As India went on attack, USA scrambled in defence but were unable to clear their lines well and the ball fell for Rampal, who turned around the US defence and powered the ball home. This is brought life into the Kalinga crowd, they can give themselves hope again as India re-take the lead on aggregate.

India 1-4 USA. India 6-5 USA on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

Indian Super League team Odisha FC are at the Kalinga Stadium to support the Indian teams at the Olympic qualifiers. Meanwhile in the ISL, Hyderabad FC host Kerala Blasters today. You can follow the match through our blog here.

Nov 2, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

END OF Q3! India found a few spaces in this quarter and even earned two penalty corner but their inability of making those half chances count might end of costing them. USA continue to hound each Indian player as they press and attack incessantly.

India 0-4 USA. India 5-5 USA on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

44' - Another penalty corner for India and another chance sprayed! A weak drag-flick from Gurjit Kaur and Bing makes an easy save. India is not getting anywhere near the USA goal with that kind of stroke.

India 0-4 USA. India 5-5 USA on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)

41' - India get a penalty corner but are unable to score off it. Gurjit Kaur's drag-flick is just wide off the post. That was a big moment, one that India should have capitalised on.

India 0-4 USA. India 5-5 on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

37' - USA are continuing with their high press game and are hurrying the Indians whenever they have the ball in the visitors's half. India are finding it very difficult to stay calm and look to pass the ball around.

India 0-4 USA. India 5-5 USA on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! What a half this has been from USA! They have come down hard at India, have pressed and played at a supremely high tempo to completely rattle India. There has hardly been any incisive play in the USA half while the visitors have constantly made inroads in front of the India goal and have made four big chances count. Amanda Magadan has scored twice while Kathleen Shakey and Alyssa Parker have found a goal each to put USA in 4-0 lead over India in the second leg and level the proceedings at 5-5 on aggregate.

India 0-4 USA. India 5-5 USA on aggregate

Nov 2, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

28' - GOAL! Amanda Magadan has scored her second of the evening and USA's fourth to level with India on aggregate. A stunning hit from the USA player as he drills that one into the goal while on backfoot. India are completely rattled here and the Kalinga crowd is stunned!

India 0-4 USA

Nov 2, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

22' - SAVE! Big chance for India as there is a massive scramble in front of the USA goal but India's drag flick is saved by USA keeper Bing. India have to get a goal here in order to give themselves a cushion, USA have come hard at them this evening.

India 0-3 USA

Nov 2, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

20' - GOAL! USA have absolutely shook India! Terrible defending from India as Alyssa Parker makes it 3-0 for USA. Sharkey turned around after Rani Rampal held her off well and passed off to Grega on the right, who sent the ball across for Parker to tap it in. This is a dreadful situation for India as they now have just one goal advantage in the aggregate.

India 0-3 USA

Nov 2, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

END OF Q1! What a quarter this has been from USA! They have pressed hard and not let India dictate terms at all. India have been unable to move the ball up fast enough and USA have absolutely grabbed the opportunities brilliantly. With the two goals from USA through Amanda Magadan and Kathleen Sharkey, the aggregate now stands at 5-3 in India's favour. India would want to tilt the momentum back in their favour very soon.

Q1: India 0-2 USA

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers HIGHLIGHTS: Indian Women Beat USA 6-5, Men Crush Russia 11-3
Rani Rampal scored to take Indian women to Tokyo 2020. Now Indian men take on Russia for a spot in the Olympics. (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia/@sports_odisha)

Indian women and men put up a gutsy show in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as they edged USA 6-5 and thrashed Russia 11-3, respectively, to make it to the Summer Olympic Games, which will be held next year in Tokyo. Indian women had outplayed USA 5-1 in the first leg while the men had defeated Russia 4-2 on Friday.



The Indian women's and men's teams made their second chance at qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics count after missing the opportunity last year. Both the teams had the chance to get a direct qualification if they would have won the 2018 Asian Games gold but the women settled for silver with a loss to Japan in the final while the men were stunned by Malaysia in the semi-final and had to make do with a bronze medal.
