Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Score, India Women vs USA: Magadan, Sharkey Score as USA Lead 2-0

Indian women's hockey team take on USA as they look to book their spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that will be held next year. The hockey tournament will be held in Tokyo from July 25 to August 7 next year.

Here is the Indian women's hockey squad that is taking on USA: Rani Rampal (C), Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur and Sharmila Devi.

Both the teams are on the field and the national anthems of both India and USA are being played before the start of the second leg of the Hockey Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar.

India vs USA gets underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and USA are trying to pile some early pressure on the home team in order to launch a comeback.

4' - USA get a penalty corner for rattled sticks. Their penalty corner hits an Indian foot and they are awarded another penalty corner. They create a brilliant chance from that but are unable to convert it. An early scare for India there!

5' - GOAL! A brilliant penalty corner routine from USA and Amanda Magadan gives it a clinical finish. Magadan took the corner and a little flick and shot came to the far corner, where she slid and hit the ball home.

9' - India are under intense pressure from a rampant USA side right now! Another dangerous move from the USA team and India just about managed to avert the danger.

14' - GOAL! Absolutely sensational from USA! Another brilliant move and the Indian had just stopped in the tracks. Kathleen Sharkey took a fabulous turn to lose her marker and slotted the ball hard home.



Indian women put up a scintillating show against the United States to completely overwhelm the visitors to step one foot into the Games next year. Gurjit Kaur scored twice while Lilima, Sharmila and Navneet found a goal each in India's big win. On Saturday, India will look to beat USA once again to stamp their place in the Olympics, a chance they missed in the Asian Games last year when they lost to Japan in the final.