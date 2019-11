Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Score, India Women vs USA: Magadan, Sharkey Score as USA Lead 2-0

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match between Indian women's hockey team and USA through News18 Sports' live blog. The Indian women's hockey team take on USA in the second leg of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday after thrashing them 5-1 in the first leg on Friday. Later in the day, the Indian men's hockey team will play Russia in the second leg at the same venue, having defeated them 4-2 in the first leg.Here is how the winner of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will make it to Tokyo 2020: Teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 points to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner. Therefore, the objective of both the teams will be to secure direct qualification for the Tokyo 2020 hockey tournaments - which will be staged in Japan's capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men's and 12 Women's teams. LIVE STREAMING