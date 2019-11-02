Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Score, India Women vs USA: Magadan, Sharkey Score as USA Lead 2-0

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Score, India Women vs USA: Catch all the live updates from the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match between Indian women's hockey team and USA through News18 Sports' live blog. The Indian women's hockey team take on USA in the second leg of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday after thrashing them 5-1 in the first leg on Friday. Later in the day, the Indian men's hockey team will play Russia in the second leg at the same venue, having defeated them 4-2 in the first leg.
Here is how the winner of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will make it to Tokyo 2020: Teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 points to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner. Therefore, the objective of both the teams will be to secure direct qualification for the Tokyo 2020 hockey tournaments - which will be staged in Japan's capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men's and 12 Women's teams. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 2, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)
14' - GOAL! Absolutely sensational from USA! Another brilliant move and the Indian had just stopped in the tracks. Kathleen Sharkey took a fabulous turn to lose her marker and slotted the ball hard home.
India 0-2 USA
14' USA GOAL! Through Matson, Paolino and Manley, Kathleen Sharkey gets on the board to extend the lead
9' - India are under intense pressure from a rampant USA side right now! Another dangerous move from the USA team and India just about managed to avert the danger.
India 0-1 USA
Nov 2, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)
5' - GOAL! A brilliant penalty corner routine from USA and Amanda Magadan gives it a clinical finish. Magadan took the corner and a little flick and shot came to the far corner, where she slid and hit the ball home.
India 0-1 USA
5' USA GOAL! Off the penalty corner, Sharkey's straight shot is deflected in out of the air by a sliding Amanda Magadan
4' - USA get a penalty corner for rattled sticks. Their penalty corner hits an Indian foot and they are awarded another penalty corner. They create a brilliant chance from that but are unable to convert it. An early scare for India there!
India 0-0 USA
Nov 2, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)
India vs USA gets underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and USA are trying to pile some early pressure on the home team in order to launch a comeback.
India 0-0 USA
We have a MILESTONE today... Indian Eves star MONIKA gets her 150th International Cap tonight against the USA!!
Both the teams are on the field and the national anthems of both India and USA are being played before the start of the second leg of the Hockey Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar.
Nov 2, 2019 5:39 pm (IST)
Here is USA’s starting XI against India: Lauren Moyer (C), Amanda Magadan, Ashley Hoffman, Julia Young, Anna Dessoye, Ali Froede, Kathleen Sharkey, Maugaux Paolino, Caitlin van Sickle, Alyssa Manley, Kelsey Bing (GK).
Here is the Indian women's hockey squad that is taking on USA: Rani Rampal (C), Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur and Sharmila Devi.
Nov 2, 2019 5:12 pm (IST)
Indian women's hockey team take on USA as they look to book their spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that will be held next year. The hockey tournament will be held in Tokyo from July 25 to August 7 next year.
Indian women's hockey team take on USA in the second leg of Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. (Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju)
Indian women put up a scintillating show against the United States to completely overwhelm the visitors to step one foot into the Games next year. Gurjit Kaur scored twice while Lilima, Sharmila and Navneet found a goal each in India's big win. On Saturday, India will look to beat USA once again to stamp their place in the Olympics, a chance they missed in the Asian Games last year when they lost to Japan in the final.
.@FIH_Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha witnessed a total of 12 goals on the opening day!