Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Streaming, India Men vs Russia: Where and Where to Watch LIVE Telecast

The Indian men's team, ranked No.5 in the world, takes on world No.22 Russia as it looks to book its spot at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in the qualifiers on November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The winners will be determined as follows: teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 points to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner. Therefore, the objective of both the teams will be to secure direct qualification for the Tokyo 2020 hockey tournaments - which will be staged in Japan's capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men's and 12 Women's teams.

Speaking ahead of the two important matches, Indian men's captain Manpreet Singh said, "We are well-prepared for this tournament. We are not concerned about the disparity in world ranking. For us, every match we play is like we are playing against World Champions. We have suffered in the past due to over confidence and we will not let that happen this time."

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India squad: Manpreet Singh (C), PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Birender Lakra, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

What time will Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs Russia match start?

The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs Russia match is scheduled to start at 8PM. The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs Russia match on TV?

The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs Russia can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs Russia match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs Russia will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

