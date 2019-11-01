Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Streaming, India Women vs USA: Where and Where to Watch LIVE Telecast
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: World No.9 Indian women take on USA for a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Indian women's hockey team take on USA. (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)
The Indian women's team, ranked No.9 in the world, takes on world No.13 USA as it looks to book its spot at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in the qualifiers on November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The winners will be determined as follows: teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 points to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner. Therefore, the objective of both the teams will be to secure direct qualification for the Tokyo 2020 hockey tournaments - which will be staged in Japan's capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men's and 12 Women's teams.
The Indian women's team has played their opponents USA on eight occasions since 2014, registering one win which came in the Tests held in 2016.
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India line-up against USA: Rani Rampal (C), Gurjit, Monika, Reena, Deep Grace, Savita (GK), Navjot, Vandana, Sushila, Namita, Lilima.
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers USA line-up against India: Lauren Moyer, Amanda Magadan, Ashley Hoffman, Julia Young, Anna Dessoye, Ali Froede, Kathleen Sharkey (C), Margaux Paolino, Caitlin van Sickle, Alyssa Manley, Kelsey Bing (GK).
What time will Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match start?
The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match is scheduled to start at 6PM. The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where to watch Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match on TV?
The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match on live streaming?
The live streaming of Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
