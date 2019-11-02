Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Streaming, India Women vs USA: Where and Where to Watch LIVE Telecast Today

The Indian women's team, ranked No.9 in the world, takes on world No.13 USA in the second leg of their Olympic Qualifier on Saturday, as they look to book their spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Gurjit Kaur scored twice while Lilima, Sharmila and Navneet found a goal each as India thrashed USA 5-1 in the first leg on Friday.

The winners will be determined as follows: teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 points to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner. Therefore, the objective of both the teams will be to secure direct qualification for the Tokyo 2020 hockey tournaments - which will be staged in Japan's capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men's and 12 Women's teams.

Indian Women's Hockey Squad: Rani Rampal (C), Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur and Sharmila Devi.

What time will Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match start?

The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match is scheduled to start at 6 PM. The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match on TV?

The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hockey Olympic Qualifiers India vs USA will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

