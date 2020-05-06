Hockey Veteran Ashok Diwan Says Health Much Better, Set for Return from USA

New Delhi: World Cup-winning former hockey goalkeeper Ashok Diwan, who was battling ill-health while being stranded in the USA, has told the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that he is much better now and could be returning home soon.

Last month, Diwan had sought help to return from the USA, where he is stuck because of the travel restrictions in place owing to the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc around the globe.

The 65-year-old, who developed some medical complications, had approached IOA President Narinder Batra, requesting him to take his plea to the higher authorities. The Sports Ministry forwarded his request to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"...with your and God's blessings, my health is getting better. I have done my registration with the Indian Embassy for coming back home, waiting to hear some positive news from their side now," Diwan said in a message to Batra.

The 1975 World Cup-winning former player thanked Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Indian ambassador to the US -- Taranjit Singh Sandhu -- for their help.

"Hopefully, they will inform me soon. Many many thanks for all your help. I would also extend my gratitude to Ho'nble Sports Minister and External Minister, Sandhu ji (Indian Ambassador), Rajesh N. Naik sir (DCG, SFO), and Indian Media for all the support," he added.

Diwan, a member of the 1976 Olympic team, travelled to Sacramento in December last year to spend time with his son, who works there.

He was scheduled to head back to India on April 20 but could not due to the travel restrictions.