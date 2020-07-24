Hope Tokyo Olympics is as Memorable for Us as It Was in 1964: Hockey Legend Harbinder Singh

Harbinder Singh, who was part of India's gold medal winning team at 1964 Olympic Games, is hoping that the current team led by Manpreet Singh would be able to do the same in the Tokyo Games scheduled to be held next year.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to be played this year but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been postponed till summer of 2021. Interestingly, the Olympic Games of 1964 were also held in Tokyo where Indian men's hockey team defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the final to clinch the top honours.

"Now after more than half a century, the Olympics is again taking place in Tokyo where I saw my dream come true with the Indian team winning the gold medal," Harbinder was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

"I feel it would be a great opportunity for our team to repeat this history in the same place by winning a gold medal and make it as memorable as it was for us in 1964," he added.

Indian men's hockey team last won a gold medal in hockey in 1980 in Moscow Olympics. Since then, they have participated in eight Olympic editions but have failed to make a podium finish.

"It is every hockey fan's dream to watch India win the highest honour -- the Olympic medal. We have a year to go for the Olympic Games to start, and I wish all the players and support staff preparing for the Tokyo Olympics the very best. I wish they bring laurels for the country," Harbinder said.