Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

I Was Not Sure of Comeback into Indian Men's Hockey Team, Says Chinglensana Singh

Chinglensana Singh Kangujam was away from hockey for a year due to an ankle injury.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I Was Not Sure of Comeback into Indian Men's Hockey Team, Says Chinglensana Singh
Chinglensana Singh. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)

Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey team mid-fielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said on Wednesday he was not sure of making a comeback from an ankle injury that kept him away from the game for a year.

The player from Manipur sustained a fracture on his right ankle during the 9th senior men's national championship where he had led his team to the title.

"It was a very difficult phase for me. I was not allowed to use my lower body much which resulted in me gaining about 5-6 kilos. I was not sure if I could come back again for the Indian team," recalled Chinglensana who was last seen in India jersey at the FIH Men's World Cup in December 2018.

He will again wear the India colours at the FIH Hockey Pro League after a year-long break due to the injury.

It was not until October last year that Chinglensana held the stick once again.

"I didn't play hockey for about eight months but I never gave up hope. During this period I ensured I stayed fit, followed a systematic routine provided by our scientific advisor Robin Arkel which involved gym, cycling and I followed a strict diet.

"It was important to ensure my weight was under control and as such I had given up on rice completely," he said.

With chief coach Graham Reid recalling him into the squad for the matches against the Netherlands, Chinglensana feels he needs to give his 100 per cent and also prove his worth again.

"I am happy to earn the India jersey again. It is important for me to make this opportunity count and give my 100 per cent in the midfield. With a good talent pool available, every player has to prove his place in the team and I am no different.

"I see this as a fresh start for me and I am looking forward to a good start against the Netherlands," stated the Arjuna Awardee.

India will take on the Netherlands on January 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram