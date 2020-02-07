Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

Improved Fitness in Last 3 Years Behind Indian Women's team's Success: Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal credited the improved level of fitness for Indian women's hockey team's recent success.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Improved Fitness in Last 3 Years Behind Indian Women's team's Success: Rani Rampal
Rani Rampal

New Delhi: Rani Rampal feels the improved level of fitness has played a key role in the Indian women's hockey team's recent success.

Last year marked an eventful season for the Indian women's team as it booked its ticket to 2020 Olympics, where for the first time in the history of the game it will make back-to-back appearances.

The team also scripted creditable victories against quality sides like Spain, Ireland, Japan, China, Korea among other countries last year, while defeating higher ranked teams like New Zealand and Great Britain in 2020.

"The starting of the Olympic year has been good. Specially, because last year we managed to qualify for Tokyo. Since then women's hockey's graph is going well. In the last three years the team has done quite well," Rani told PTI.

The skipper feels South African Wayne Patrick Lombard, who was appointed as the scientific advisor of the women's team in 2017, has made a significant contribution in improving the fitness level of the players, something the squad had lacked earlier.

"The combination of fitness and skill has been great. Earlier we used to lag behind in fitness. But that has improved in the last three years. Wayne Lombard, has worked really hard with the team, personally and individually," she said.

"In today's time if the fitness is good we can play well but if there is no fitness even the skill won't help," she said.

Rani, who currently has more than 240 caps for India, feels the improved level of fitness has brought a belief in the players that they can beat any team irrespective of the rankings.

"It has boosted the team's confidence. They are not scared of facing any side. Also because these days ranking doesn't mean much, whoever performs better on that given day wins," she said.

"We are concentrating on our game more than others. Our competition every day is with ourselves. How we can perform better and better."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram