In Meerut, National Online Juggling Competition for Hockey Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports facilities have been out of reach for athletes and aspirants.

While most people have used the internet at this time to keep themselves busy, Meerut has taken it up a notch. It started with doing keepy uppies in football and now a similar online hockey tournament is being organised for girls, according to a report in Dainik Jagran.

The tournament is being organized by the District Hockey Association and Mahavir Educational Park for girl players. Players from all over the country can participate in Mahavir Girls Hockey Challenge Cup.

The players have to send in two minute videos of them juggling with the hockey ball and stick. The ten most successful jugglers will be picked out for the final after the organisers go through all the entries.

The winner in the tournament will be given a prize of Rs 3100, the second placed player will get Rs 2100 and the third place winner will get Rs 1100.

The deadline for sending in entries is June 14th, with the judges expected to go through the entries the next day. The final will be on June 16th, and everything will be conducted online.

The organizing committee is headed by Monika Sharma, Secretary District Hockey Association Secretary Pradeep Chinyoti, Patron Pawan Tomar, Secretary General National Hockey Player Mamta Yadav and Co-Secretary Hockey Player Shivani Sharma.





