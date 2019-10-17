Take the pledge to vote

India Among Three Nations to Present Bid to Host Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023

India, Belgium and Malaysia have expressed interest in the hosting right of Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
Representative Image for Hockey (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lausanne: India is among the three nations who have presented their bids to host the next edition of the men's World cup, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Thursday.

India, who have hosted the men's World Cup thrice, wants to conduct the event in the January 13 to 29, 2023 window.

Belgium and Malaysia are the other two nations who have also sent their bidding dossier to conduct the men's event but they prefer to host the event in the July 1 to 17, 2022 window.

For the Women's World Cup, five countries have presented their bids, the FIH said in a release.

While Germany, Spain and the Netherlands want to host the event in the July 1 to 17, 2022 window, Malaysia and New Zealand are keen to conduct the tournament in the January 13 to 29, 2023 window.

"It's great to see that so many national associations and countries want to host our quadrennial flagship events. This is encouraging for the further growth of our sport," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.

An FIH Task Force will meet on November 6 to thoroughly examine all bids and make a recommendation to the Executive Board (EB).

The EB will take the final decision on both events' hosts on 8 November 2019 during their next meeting in Lausanne.

