India Awarded Hosting Rights of 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

The International Hockey Federation has awarded the hosting rights of 2023 Hockey Men's World Cup to India.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 8, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
India will host the 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup. (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)

New Delhi: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have announced India as the hosts for the 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup while Spain and The Netherlands have won the joint-bid for the 2022 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup.

India have now become the first nation to host two consecutive Men's World Cups.The 2023 Hockey Men's World Cup will take place from January 13 to January 29.

"FIH has received excellent bids to host these prestigious events. It was therefore a difficult choice to make. Since the primary mission of FIH is to grow the sport worldwide - which of course requires to make investments - the income-generation potential of each bid has played an important role in the decision," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in the media release.

A report in The Hockey Insider said that India's bid was an enormous one and that most hockey nations failed to match it. While Australia, Germany, and Spain showed initial interest in hosting the Men's World Cup, India's bid forced them out of the contest due to their inability to match the finances of India. Spain eventually decided to focus on the Women's World Cup bid along with The Netherlands, one that proved to be a good decision for them.

India guaranteed an amount of 3.5 million Swiss Francs as profits from the Men's World Cup in their bi to the FIH, according to The Hockey Insider.

The Hockey Insider report also said that after India's multi-million bid, only Belgium and Malaysia remained in the field and were still eager to match the Indian offer and aspire for the right to stage the next men's World Cup.

The FIH had also earned a huge sum of money from hosting the Men's World Cup in New Delhi in 2010 after which the popularity and benefits only grew with India hosting the Men's World Cup again in 2018, according to the report.

