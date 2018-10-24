English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Fail to Break Malaysia's Citadel, Settle for Goalless Draw
With an unbeaten record so far in the tournament, India and Malaysia have already secured their places in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Image: Twitter/@HockeyIndia
Loading...
Muscat: Defending champions India missed chances galore to be held to a goalless draw by old nemesis Malaysia in their penultimate round-robin match but they still managed to progress to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday.
Unbeaten so far in the tournament, India still lead the points table with 10 points from five matches. Malaysia have the same number of points but they are behind India on goal difference.
India enjoy a goal difference of 22 against Malaysia's seven.
It was a golden chance for India to avenge their 6-7 sudden death loss at the hands of Malaysia in the semi-finals of the Asian Games and Harendra Singh's men looked in the mood but missed chances ruined their day.
India had earlier thrashed hosts Oman 11-0 before outclassing arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1. In their last match, India mauled reigning Asian Games gold medalist Japan 9-0.
With an unbeaten record so far in the tournament, India and Malaysia have already secured their places in the semi-finals of the tournament.
While India will take on South Korea in their last round-robin match on Wednesday, Malaysia will square up against Pakistan on Thursday.
Unbeaten so far in the tournament, India still lead the points table with 10 points from five matches. Malaysia have the same number of points but they are behind India on goal difference.
India enjoy a goal difference of 22 against Malaysia's seven.
It was a golden chance for India to avenge their 6-7 sudden death loss at the hands of Malaysia in the semi-finals of the Asian Games and Harendra Singh's men looked in the mood but missed chances ruined their day.
India had earlier thrashed hosts Oman 11-0 before outclassing arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1. In their last match, India mauled reigning Asian Games gold medalist Japan 9-0.
With an unbeaten record so far in the tournament, India and Malaysia have already secured their places in the semi-finals of the tournament.
While India will take on South Korea in their last round-robin match on Wednesday, Malaysia will square up against Pakistan on Thursday.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
World's Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Linking Hong Kong-China Finally Opens
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
First Look: 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Delhi Petrol Pump Goes On Strike Leaving Several Inconvenienced
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
How India As World’s Most Depressed Country Can Tackle Depression
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 World's Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Linking Hong Kong-China Finally Opens
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 First Look: 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh
Monday 22 October , 2018 Delhi Petrol Pump Goes On Strike Leaving Several Inconvenienced
Monday 22 October , 2018 How India As World’s Most Depressed Country Can Tackle Depression
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Metz 65Q4A TV Review: This Android TV is all About Fine Attention to Detail
- Celebrity Weddings: The Glorious Spectacle of an Institution We No Longer Understand
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...