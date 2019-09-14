Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Hockey
1-min read

India Have a Well-settled Team Going into the Olympic Qualifiers: Savita

Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita is confident that they can get the better of USA in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Have a Well-settled Team Going into the Olympic Qualifiers: Savita
Indian women's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)
Loading...

Bengaluru: The Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita feels having a well-settled unit will help them excel against USA in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Bhubaneswar on November 1 and 2.

The Indian women's hockey team drew a tricky USA in the final round of the Olympic qualifiers.

"Most of the players selected for our upcoming tour of England have played together as a unit for a long time now. We have a well-settled unit as we understand each other's game pretty well which will further help us against USA at the Olympic qualifiers," Savita said.

"It has been our aim to qualify for Tokyo after having qualified for Rio after a gap of 36 years. We are all very determined about succeeding in the qualifiers and the upcoming matches against Great Britain will be good preparation for that," she added.

As part of preparation for the Qualifiers, the team will play a five-match series against England from September 27 to October 4 and India's ace goalkeeper believes that in USA, they will get to face similar side.

"Great Britain and USA have quite similar playing styles, and all of us are really pleased that we will be playing against Great Britain before the two huge matches in November," she said.

"The girls have been sweating it out in training for the past two weeks, and I am really confident that we will be able to execute our plans well," Savita added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram