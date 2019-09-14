India Have a Well-settled Team Going into the Olympic Qualifiers: Savita
Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita is confident that they can get the better of USA in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.
Indian women's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)
Bengaluru: The Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita feels having a well-settled unit will help them excel against USA in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Bhubaneswar on November 1 and 2.
The Indian women's hockey team drew a tricky USA in the final round of the Olympic qualifiers.
"Most of the players selected for our upcoming tour of England have played together as a unit for a long time now. We have a well-settled unit as we understand each other's game pretty well which will further help us against USA at the Olympic qualifiers," Savita said.
"It has been our aim to qualify for Tokyo after having qualified for Rio after a gap of 36 years. We are all very determined about succeeding in the qualifiers and the upcoming matches against Great Britain will be good preparation for that," she added.
Namaste England!
Hum aa rahe hai apni sena le kar!
Here's our Indian Women's Hockey Team for the upcoming #EnglandTour!#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/DrZRnNRR4K
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2019
As part of preparation for the Qualifiers, the team will play a five-match series against England from September 27 to October 4 and India's ace goalkeeper believes that in USA, they will get to face similar side.
"Great Britain and USA have quite similar playing styles, and all of us are really pleased that we will be playing against Great Britain before the two huge matches in November," she said.
"The girls have been sweating it out in training for the past two weeks, and I am really confident that we will be able to execute our plans well," Savita added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5