Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Junior Women's Hockey Team Lose 1-4 to Belarus Senior Team

India junior women's hockey team showed fight as Mumtaz Khan scored the only goal for the visiting side against the Belarus senior team.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Junior Women's Hockey Team Lose 1-4 to Belarus Senior Team
India lost 1-4 against Belarus (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Loading...

Baranovichi: Mumtaz Khan scored India's solitary goal as the junior women's hockey team went down 1-4 to the Belarus senior team here Wednesday.

Despite the scoreline, India's juniors held Belarus for large periods of the match, and tested their defence constantly.

Belarus lead the series 2-1.

Belarus' team kicked off the proceedings at a very high pace and won their first penalty corner of the game within minutes of the hooter.

Ryta Batura converted the subsequent attempt to give Belarus the lead. India gained some possession and created some chances, but Belarus hit back at speed and Dziyana Khmylova's goal extended their lead. The hosts went into the break leading by two goals.

India took the initiative in the second quarter and won a PC right at the start, dragging it wide.

Over the course of the period, the teams traded PC attempts but neither could find the breakthrough.

Finally at the end of the quarter, Mumtaz converted a PC to draw India to within one goal. The teams went into halftime, India trailing 2-1.

In a tightly contested third quarter, both sides were eager to not concede an inch. The period was dominated by a lot of exchanges in the midfield, and despite India attacking at regular intervals they didn't create clear chances for conversion.

In a frenetic final quarter, the two teams exchanged PCs right at the start, with both failing to convert or trouble the scoreboard.

Finally it was Krestsina Papkova's PC conversion -- who scored the third goal -- that gave them breathing space.

India had a few chances late in the game, but failed to convert them to reduce the deficit.

In the last minute of play, Natalia Shitin scored a fourth to complete Belarus' victory.

The Indian junior team will play Belarus senior team on June 14.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram