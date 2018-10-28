English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Overcome Japan, Face Pakistan in ACT Final
Defending champions India eked out a close 3-2 win over Asian Games gold medalist Japan to enter the final of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey tournament, here on Saturday.
Image: Hockey India
Loading...
Muscat: Defending champions India eked out a close 3-2 win over Asian Games gold medalist Japan to enter the final of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey tournament, on Saturday.
It turned out to be a tall task for the world no. 5 Indians to get past Japan against whom they had registered a convincing 9-0 win in the league stages.
Young striker Gurjant Singh gave India the lead in the 19th minute with a fine reverse hit field goal before Japan equalised through Wakuri three minutes later from a penalty corner.
After the change of ends, India restored their lead when Chinglensana Singh deflected in from a penalty corner in the 44th minute.
Five minutes from the hooter Dilpreet Singh extended India's lead with a superb field strike in the 55th minute.
But India's joy was shortlived as Japan reduced the margin a minute later when Zendana scored from a penalty corner to give serious threats to the Indians.
But thereafter, the Indians defended well in numbers to thwart Japan's challenge in the final few minutes to register the hard-fought win and a place in tomorrow's final against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Earlier in the day, two-time champions Pakistan defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout after a 4-4 draw in regulation period of the first semi-final to enter tomorrow's summit clash.
It turned out to be a tall task for the world no. 5 Indians to get past Japan against whom they had registered a convincing 9-0 win in the league stages.
Young striker Gurjant Singh gave India the lead in the 19th minute with a fine reverse hit field goal before Japan equalised through Wakuri three minutes later from a penalty corner.
After the change of ends, India restored their lead when Chinglensana Singh deflected in from a penalty corner in the 44th minute.
Five minutes from the hooter Dilpreet Singh extended India's lead with a superb field strike in the 55th minute.
But India's joy was shortlived as Japan reduced the margin a minute later when Zendana scored from a penalty corner to give serious threats to the Indians.
But thereafter, the Indians defended well in numbers to thwart Japan's challenge in the final few minutes to register the hard-fought win and a place in tomorrow's final against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Earlier in the day, two-time champions Pakistan defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout after a 4-4 draw in regulation period of the first semi-final to enter tomorrow's summit clash.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif's Bazaar Picks Up Pace at Box Office; Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Heads to Rs 100-Cr Club
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With The Kapil Sharma Show on This Date; Find Out
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...